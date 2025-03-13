Dow slides and S&P enters correction territory as Trump’s trade war escalates

By John Towfighi, CNN

New York (CNN) — US stocks slid Thursday and the S&P 500 entered correction territory, down 10% from its record high in February, as President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on the European Union.

The Dow slid by about 550 points, or 1.3%. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite was 1.9% lower.

If the S&P closes at 5,529.73 or below, it will be considered a market correction.

Trump on Thursday threatened to impose a 200% tariff on alcoholic beverages from the European Union after the bloc on Wednesday imposed a 50% tariff on US spirits like bourbon. The EU’s tariff on US spirits was in retaliation for Trump’s sweeping 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Markets initially shrugged off tariff news on Wednesday, but the slide resumed Thursday as the trade spat between Washington and Brussels escalated. The slide in stocks Thursday extends a rout in US markets that has been driven by the uncertainty around Trump’s tariff announcements.

Trump indicated Thursday that he is “not going to bend” on the 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, vowing that any resulting economic disruption “won’t be very long.”

“No, I’m not going to bend at all aluminum or steel or cars. We’re not going to bend. We’ve been ripped off as a country for many, many years,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Markets dipped to their lowest level of the day after Trump’s remarks.

“Tariff uncertainty has captured most of the blame for the selling pressure and is exacerbating economic growth concerns,” said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial, in a note Thursday.

The last correction to the S&P 500 occurred in 2023, when the benchmark index fell 10.3% from a closing high in July to October, according to Turnquist.

The correction took 24 days to recover from, Turnquist said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday on CNBC that he is not concerned about “a little bit of volatility over three weeks.”

Bessent said the Trump administration is focused on the “real economy” and the outlook for the long term.

Stocks initially wavered Thursday morning after the latest producer price index data showed inflation rose 3.2% year-over-year in February, a sharp slowdown from January.

While the cooling inflation report was reassuring for investors, the budding trade war between the US and its biggest trading partners and allies has sent jitters through US stocks.

“The last month has been a brutal sell-off for tech stocks and the overall market as every day (every hour) there is some newsflow coming out of the Trump White House that is changing the rules of the investing game from tariffs to chips to investments to policy changes among many others,” said Dan Ives, managing director and senior equity analyst at Wedbush Securities, in a note Wednesday.

Wall Street’s fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, surged this week to its highest level since December. “Extreme fear” has been the sentiment driving markets since the end of February, according to CNN’s Fear and Greed Index.

The benchmark S&P 500 is down more than 6% this year, lagging indexes in Europe and Asia.

