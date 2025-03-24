Samsung co-CEO Han Jong-Hee dies at 63

By John Liu, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-Hee died from cardiac arrest on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the South Korean tech giant. Han was 63.

Born in 1962, Han had overseen Samsung’s consumer electronics and mobile devices businesses since 2022, according to the company. He was named Samsung Electronics vice chairman and co-CEO in 2022. Han’s co-CEO, Jun Young-Hyun, heads its semiconductor business.

Samsung has run into significant headwinds in recent years, with its semiconductor business trailing contract chipmaking industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) both in terms of ramping up production of cutting-edge chips and securing major customers.

During an annual meeting with investors last week, Han warned of a difficult 2025 owning to uncertainties around the economic policies of major economies, according to Reuters. He added that Samsung would seek “meaningful” mergers and acquisitions deals this year to support the company’s growth.

“There are some difficulties in doing semiconductor M&As due to regulatory issues and various national interests, but we’re determined to produce some tangible results this year,” he was quoted as saying.

Han joined the company in 1988 after earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Inha University. Prior to running Samsung’s electronics and devices division, he was in charge of the display operation.

“He played a pivotal role in taking Samsung’s TV business to the pinnacle of the global market in 2006 and keeping it there ever since,” Samsung said of Han in a company biography published last week.

Han was “central” in rolling out Samsung’s LED TVs, which, along with other innovations of his, helped the company “continually demonstrate technology leadership,” it added.

