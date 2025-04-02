Skip to Content
Are you making changes because of tariffs? Tell us about it

Shipping containers are seen at Union Pacific's Los Angeles Trailer and Container Intermodal Facility (LATC) in downtown Los Angeles
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Shipping containers are seen at Union Pacific's Los Angeles Trailer and Container Intermodal Facility (LATC) in downtown Los Angeles
Published 9:55 AM

CNN staff

(CNN) — Sweeping new tariffs are set to be rolled out by the Trump administration on Wednesday, potentially raising the costs for almost everything Americans buy.

With inflation and high interest rates already contributing to vulnerabilities among consumers, CNN is asking you to tell us how all of this is changing your spending decisions and saving habits.

