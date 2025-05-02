Zelle is down for some bank customers

By Matt Egan, CNN

(CNN) — Zelle, the popular peer-to-peer payment platform, is experiencing an outage that is causing payment problems for customers at some banks.

DownDetector, which lets users track outages, shows a spike in customers reporting payment problems starting Friday morning.

A Zelle spokesperson confirmed the outage in a statement to CNN.

“We are aware that certain Zelle users at some financial institutions are not able to use Zelle at this time,” Zelle said . “We are working diligently with our partners to resolve this matter as soon as we can. Zelle users may see transactions marked as ‘payment pending’ in the meantime.”

The Zelle spokesperson told CNN that the problem involves payments giant Fiserv, which provides services to some banks.

Fiserv did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DownDetector outage reports started to ease after peaking late Friday morning.

Zelle did not say which particular banks are impacted by the Zelle outage. However, DownDetector users from Truist and Navy Federal Credit Union reported issues.

One Truist customer complained on DownDetector that their rent payment has been pending since Thursday evening.

“I feel like my money is just floating and no one will help with anything or take any accountability!” the user said.

Representatives for multiple banks referred CNN to Zelle.

Bank of America spokesperson Matthew Card confirmed that some customers are “experiencing a delay in sending and receiving certain payments.”

“This is a vendor-related issue affecting multiple banks. We’re working with the vendor to restore service as quickly as possible,” the BofA spokesperson said.

American use Zelle to instantly zip billions of dollars a day to each other.

Zelle is owned by Early Warning Services (EWS), which is co-owned by big banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

