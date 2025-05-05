Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

Skechers is going private during the middle of a trade war

By
New
Published 7:33 AM

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

New York (CNN) — Skechers is going private during the middle of a trade war.

The company announced Monday that investment firm 3G will pay $63 a share for the brand, a 30% premium of the company’s stock.

Skechers is the third largest shoe company in the world and is vulnerable from President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Skechers, Nike, Adidas and other footwear giants urged Trump to exempt footwear from tariffs in a letter to the president last week.

“American footwear businesses and families face an existential threat from such substantial cost increases,” the companies said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content