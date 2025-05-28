Victoria’s Secret takes down its website after a security incident

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Shares of Victoria’s Secret fell Wednesday after the lingerie company took down its US website, saying there was a prolonged “security incident.”

Shoppers visiting the website will see a black screen with the company’s statement rather than its usual selection of lingerie, sleepwear and other products.

The retailer has “identified and are taking steps to address a security incident,” according to a statement posted to its website. “We have taken down our website and some in store services as a precaution.”

It’s rare for a company of Victoria Secret’s size to have such a prolonged site-wide outage. While its physical retail stores remain open, revenue from online shopping is critical for Victoria’s Secret. The brand generated $2 billion in net sales from direct channels that include online shopping in 2024, or roughly a third of its annual sales.

In a statement to CNN, Victoria’s Secret said that it “immediately enacted our response protocols” and that “third-party experts are engaged.”

CNN has asked the company for more detail. A report from Bloomberg and posts on social media indicate the outage has been going on since at least Monday.

Last year, Victoria’s Secret nabbed Hillary Super as its CEO as the company struggled to maintain demand. Super was previously CEO of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, the buzzy, digital-first lingerie venture that gave Victoria’s Secret fresh competition.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.