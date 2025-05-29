Appeals court pauses ruling that blocked Trump’s tariffs

By Dan Berman and Ramishah Maruf, CNN

(CNN) — A federal appeals court has paused Wednesday night’s ruling from the Court of International Trade that blocked President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s ruling restores Trump’s ability to levy tariffs using the emergency powers he declared earlier this year. The appeals court also ordered that both sides provide written arguments on the question of the blocking of Trump’s tariffs, to be filed by early next month.

The pause adds to the confusion and uncertainty swirling around Trump’s tariffs, which have been a key pillar of his economic policy.

The Court of International Trade ruled Wednesday that Trump did not have the authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose sweeping tariffs.

The Trump administration immediately appealed the decision, setting the course for a legal battle over the economic policy that Trump promises will re-focus the American economy on manufacturing but that could raise prices for small businesses and consumers.

The three-judge panel at USCIT blocked all tariffs invoked under IEEPA – the “Liberation Day” tariffs Trump announced on April 2 and also the tariffs placed earlier this year against China, Mexico and Canada, designed to combat fentanyl coming into the United States. Notably, the order does not include the 25% tariffs on autos, auto parts, steel or aluminum, which were under a different law, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.

The White House on Thursday lambasted that decision.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump’s imposition of tariffs under a national emergency, saying the matter was already “adjudicated by Congress.” She called the three-judge panel “activist judges,” though it includes a judge appointed by Trump during his first term, and said that they “are threatening to undermine the credibility of the United States on the world stage.”

Leavitt railed against what she said was an effort to “brazenly (abuse) their judicial power to usurp Trump’s authority.”

USCIT unanimously came to a summary judgement on two separate cases in one opinion. One was a lawsuit was filed in April by the Liberty Justice Center, a libertarian legal advocacy group representing wine-seller VOS Selections and four other small businesses. The other was filed by twelve Democratic states brought against the government over tariffs.

On Thursday, the Liberty Justice Center said in a statement the decision by the appeals court “is merely a procedural step as the court considers the government’s request for a longer stay pending appeal.”

The appeals court set a deadline of June 5 for the plaintiffs to respond and June 9 for the government to reply.

“We are confident the Federal Circuit will ultimately deny the government’s motion shortly thereafter, recognizing the irreparable harm these tariffs inflict on our clients,” Jeffrey Schwab, senior counsel at Liberty Justice Center said in the statement.

Earlier Thursday, in a separate lawsuit, US District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled that two American family-owned toy companies, Learning Resources and hand2mind, would be irreparably harmed by Trump’s tariffs, and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act that Trump cited contains no provision for tariffs.

While Contreras issued a preliminary injunction protecting the two companies, the judge paused it for two weeks, expecting an appeal. The Trump administration has quickly appealed Contreras’ ruling to the US DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Betsy Klein contributed reporting.

