Powerball jackpot soars to $1.1 billion on Labor Day after no winner in Saturday’s drawing

By Ruben Correa, Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Monday’s Labor Day jackpot will be the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history, the agency noted.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were white balls 3, 18, 22, 27, 33, and red Powerball 17, with a Power Play multiplier of 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, the association said.

If a player wins Monday, they can choose between the $1.1 billion annuity or a one-time payment of nearly half a billion dollars, both before taxes.

“America has waited all year for the chance to play for a billion-dollar jackpot,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO.

In the first case, winners will be paid over 30 years, with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. If the winner chooses a lump sum, they will receive $498.4 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the game.

Monday’s drawing will be the 40th since the jackpot was last won on May 31 in California.

The largest Powerball jackpot on record was a $2.04 billion prize won in California on November 7, 2022.

The longest Powerball run without a winner is 42 consecutive drawings, set in April 2024.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.