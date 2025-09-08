Skip to Content
Howard Stern is NOT leaving SiriusXM, at least for now, after elaborate prank

Howard Stern attends the 2025 North Shore Animal League America Celebration of Rescue at Tribeca 360 on June 12.
Noam Galai/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Howard Stern attends the 2025 North Shore Animal League America Celebration of Rescue at Tribeca 360 on June 12.
Published 5:40 AM

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Howard Stern pranked his fans and the media about leaving his longtime SiriusXM radio show on Monday.

Bravo host Andy Cohen appeared at the top of Stern’s 7 am time slot, announcing that he was taking over the channel and rebranding it as “Andy 100.” Multiple media outlets, including CNBC, Variety and the Associated Press, published reports that he was leaving the radio network.

However, Stern came back on air about 10 minutes later announcing that it was a hoax. He criticized inaccurate reports in the media about his employment status during his summer hiatus, calling them “bad rumors.”

The prank comes as his future with SiriusXM remains unclear. Stern had previously said he would address his future on Monday.

As of 8 am, he still hasn’t officially stated his future with the company, but said talks with the executives have been “fantastic” and he’s “very happy at SiriusXM.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

