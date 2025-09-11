Double whammy for Americans: Inflation continues to rise as jobs outlook grows weaker

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — The cost of living continues to increase for Americans at a time when the job market appears to be on shakier footing, creating a complicated economic problem that could be tricky to solve.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in August, driving the annual inflation rate to 2.9%, the highest since January, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday. The reading marked an acceleration from the 2.7% increase seen in July, with price hikes driving up the cost of Americans’ most basic needs.

Grocery and fuel prices shot higher in August after falling the month before. Food at home prices rose 0.6% — the highest monthly jump in nearly three years — and gas prices climbed by 1.9% after falling 2.2% the month before.

The latest Consumer Price Index provided further evidence that some costs from President Donald Trump’s policies, such as sweeping immigration reform and steep tariffs, are slowly being passed along to consumers, economist Dean Baker, co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, told CNN on Thursday.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables up 2% in one month, it is striking,” Baker said. “This is mass deportations and tariffs.”

“A lot of the crops are rotting in the fields because [producers] don’t have the crew to pick them. That certainly can be associated with mass deportations; they don’t have the workers they need.”

While there are general factors in addition to policies that influence food costs (including demand, climate, weather and global matters), prices are going up at a time when the US job market has shifted into a lower gear.

Paychecks also aren’t going as far as they used to: Real (inflation-adjusted) hourly earnings slowed to 0.7% in August, the lowest gain in more than a year, BLS data shows.

“The consumer aspects of this are actually more problematic politically than the tariff aspects are right now for the administration,” Tyler Schipper, associate professor in economics and data analysis at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. “Even if real earnings are up, consumers don’t perceive it that way, and this report indicates that things at the grocery store are still getting more expensive.”

“And that’s just going to harden those beliefs that their economic worlds aren’t getting better,” he added.

Where were prices on the rise in August?

The housing-related shelter category, which is the heaviest-weighted in the CPI, was the leading contributor of August’s monthly increase; however, on an annual basis, shelter inflation continued to slow from pandemic-era highs to 3.6%, its lowest rate in nearly four years.

Excluding food and energy, which tend to be volatile categories, the closely watched core CPI index rose 0.3% on a monthly basis (a slight acceleration in pace) but held steady at 3.1% for the 12 months ended in August.

Trump’s sweeping trade policy of tacking steep tariffs on most goods that cross America’s borders are widely expected to result in higher prices for businesses and consumers – although at a gradual pace and not to the extent seen in 2022 and other high-inflationary periods.

There are myriad factors as to why prices haven’t risen quickly and sharply: Businesses loaded up their warehouses with pre-tariffed goods; higher costs have been eaten in part by entities along the supply chain, lessening the blow at the retail store; Trump’s fits-and-starts approach to tariffs has meant that the bulk of them did not go into effect for months; and businesses have held off on decisions (such as hiking prices) because of policy-related uncertainty.

Economists were expecting the pace of price hikes to heat up in August as a wider swath of businesses passed along higher costs from President Donald Trump’s expansive tariffs.

FactSet estimates were for a 0.3% monthly gain and a 2.9% annual increase.

Economists have been watching the “core goods” category like hawks for signs of tariff-related cost pass-throughs to consumers. And in August, like in months before, there are clear indications that prices – particularly for items that are not widely produced domestically – are on the rise.

The core goods category (which excludes food and energy) rose 0.3% in August, its highest pace in seven months. Goods prices are showing a slow and steady incline after having fallen for much of the past two years in an unwind from the pandemic nesting boom.

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with The Dow rising 159 points, or 0.35%. The broader S&P 500 gained 0.36% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.39%. Traders continue to price in a 95% chance the Federal Reserve cuts its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point at its policy meeting next week, with a 5% chance of a jumbo half-point cut.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s John Towfighi contributed reporting.