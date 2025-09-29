National Coffee Day 2025: Free drinks at Dunkin’, Smoothie King and more

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Large and small coffee chains nationwide are celebrating National Coffee Day on Monday with free cups of joe and other deals.

This year is especially important as chains try to reel in consumers who have been cutting back on discretionary spending. Americans have grown more cost-conscious due to fears of higher inflation, which have worsened in part due to President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policy.

Coffee prices have jumped since Trump took office, which can be concerning for the roughly 66% of American adults who drink a cup every day, according to the National Coffee Association (NCA). Retail coffee prices in the United States rose nearly 21% in August compared to the same month last year — the largest annual jump since October 1997, according to the Consumer Price Index.

Ninety-nine percent of coffee consumed in the United States is imported, according to the NCA. Brazil is the top source of US coffee imports, and is also one of the most heavily tariffed countries at 50%.

A free coffee on National Coffee Day may come with the caveat that customers must buy another menu item, or sign up for an account in the store’s app. Such promotions can help businesses add loyal customers, particularly for a product like coffee, which is a staple for so many people.

Here are some chains serving up deals:

Dunkin’ rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee — not including a cold brew or nitro cold brew — as long as you make another purchase and order through the Dunkin’ app.

rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee — not including a cold brew or nitro cold brew — as long as you make another purchase and order through the Dunkin’ app. Starbucks is rewarding its members with 100 bonus stars if they order any sized hot or iced brewed coffee. Those points can be used later to order a free brewed hot or iced coffee, tea, bakery item or packaged snack.

is rewarding its members with 100 bonus stars if they order any sized hot or iced brewed coffee. Those points can be used later to order a free brewed hot or iced coffee, tea, bakery item or packaged snack. Paris Baguette and Lavazza are partnering up so that Paris Baguette rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee made with Lavazza beans, valid through the Paris Baguette app.

are partnering up so that Paris Baguette rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee made with Lavazza beans, valid through the Paris Baguette app. Smoothie King planned a brand crossover for Monday, so that Starbucks Rewards members can show their stars rewards for a free 20-ounce protein coffee smoothie. The chain said it will also accept rewards from other competitors, like Dunkin’. The rewards need to be shown in-store at checkout for a free protein coffee smoothie.

planned a brand crossover for Monday, so that Starbucks Rewards members can show their stars rewards for a free 20-ounce protein coffee smoothie. The chain said it will also accept rewards from other competitors, like Dunkin’. The rewards need to be shown in-store at checkout for a free protein coffee smoothie. Pret A Manger will give customers who order on the app “one free organic, barista-made coffee.”

will give customers who order on the app “one free organic, barista-made coffee.” Krispy Kreme is offering a double deal: coffee drinkers may opt for a free medium hot or iced coffee with a free doughnut without requiring additional purchases.

is offering a double deal: coffee drinkers may opt for a free medium hot or iced coffee with a free doughnut without requiring additional purchases. Peet’s Coffee isn’t offering a free cup, but customers can use the code NCD25 for 25% off if they order online.

isn’t offering a free cup, but customers can use the code NCD25 for 25% off if they order online. Tim Hortons is giving its rewards members a free coffee by way of 400 rewards points if customers order “four separate brewed coffee purchases” and scan for Tims Rewards each time, until October 4.

is giving its rewards members a free coffee by way of 400 rewards points if customers order “four separate brewed coffee purchases” and scan for Tims Rewards each time, until October 4. Panera is letting customers join its Unlimited Sip Club using the code “COFFEEDAY” for three months of free coffee, or teas and fountain drinks.

