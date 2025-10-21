Coca-Cola’s Trump-approved soda begins to roll out in the United States

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Coca-Cola has begun selling a soda that uses cane sugar, rather than high-fructose corn syrup, in the United States following a demand from President Donald Trump earlier this year.

A company spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the soda is now rolling out to “select” cities and retailers. Coke announced the soda was coming to the United States in July after Trump said the company had “agreed” to use cane sugar in its cola.

Some international versions of Coke use cane sugar, including Coca-Cola sold in Mexico, and the company already uses cane sugar in several other beverages it sells in the United States, including Simply lemonade, Gold Peak iced tea and Costa canned coffee

The high-fructose corn syrup used in American-made Coca-Cola is an ingredient that Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has aggressively advocated against.

Corn syrup is a common and cheap sweetener, which is why Coca-Cola made the switch many years ago. But sugar-filled soda isn’t healthy, health experts have previously told CNN, whether it is made with cane sugar or corn syrup.

The arrival of a cane-sugar soda comes at a time when Coca-Cola is having success with sugar-free sodas and healthier drink options, like the relaunch of BodyArmor, and bottled water including Smartwater.

A highlight was Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which volume grew 14% globally, the company reported in third-quarter earnings Tuesday. Shares jumped more than 3% in early trading.

