How has the federal government shutdown affected your wallet?

By
Published 1:18 PM

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — The government shutdown has impacted many Americans’ daily lives beyond the political tussle.

Federal workers are getting laid off by the thousands. Local businesses, whether they’re in Washington, DC, proper or outside the nation’s national parks, are struggling to fill seats. People are unable to move into their new homes because federally-backed housing loans are halted.

That can have a big impact on one’s wallet, whether it’s your personal finances without a steady paycheck or keeping your business afloat. We’re asking readers: How has the government shutdown affected your day-to-day finances?

