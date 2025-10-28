CNN has a new way to watch — here’s what you need to know

By Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — You may have noticed some changes around here. CNN’s family of websites and apps now features All Access, a new way to subscribe and stream CNN, complete with new types of news content for those subscribers.

It’s a big pivot for CNN in an era of direct-to-consumer relationships and mobile-first news reports, as I wrote here.

It’s definitely a lot to take in. And you probably have some questions. That’s why I’m here. I write the Reliable Sources newsletter for CNN, so I asked readers what they wanted to know about All Access, and interviewed the network’s top executives to get answers.

Rhoda asked: “What is it? How does it work?”

All Access is a new way to stream CNN’s news coverage. It is built into CNN’s websites and apps. When you sign up, you can stream live newscasts and access a wide array of videos and other news coverage. “We’re making CNN available on all of our platforms,” said Alex MacCallum, CNN’s executive vice president for digital products and services.

Carole asked: “What is the cost?”

All Access costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. CNN is enticing users to pay annually by offering an intro price of $41.99 for the first year. News outlets of all sizes are moving toward digital subscription models to make their newsrooms sustainable.

Keith asked: “Who’s the All Access product actually for?”

MacCallum said market research has identified several audience segments, including cord-cutters who no longer have cable but still want access to CNN’s TV channels, and CNN superfans who want the fullest possible experience. The service is designed to be mobile-first. “We’re meeting our audiences where they are now,” CNN CEO Mark Thompson said.

Marcus asked: “I already subscribed to CNN.com last year. What happens to that?”

Last year’s $3.99-per-month digital paywall, which gives unlimited access to CNN articles, is now called the Basic tier, while All Access adds live streams and CNN’s library of shows, plus everything in Basic.

Janet asked: “So if I have cable, will I still get the regular old CNN?”

Yes. CNN’s long-term distribution deals with cable and satellite providers are still in effect. And CNN’s TV schedule is not changing.

Jack asked: “My cable includes CNN. Can that leverage to an online subscription? Or do I have to pony up again?”

You can log in, or “authenticate,” with your cable username and password to stream All Access wherever you want. You’ll only have to pony up if you want unlimited access to CNN articles, i.e., the Basic tier.

Jim asked: “Will CNN All Access be available on TV streaming, like Roku or Amazon Fire?”

Yes. You can download CNN’s app through Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Apple TV, LG TV and Samsung TV. (The All Access content is currently unavailable on Samsung TVs.)

Marcy asked: “Will there be a complete list of what is included and what is not?”

Yes, here is a handy graphic of the CNN stream schedule. In general, all of the CNN US newscasts are included from morning until night, with a handful of hours replaced by shows from CNN International and CNN Headlines.

Allan asked: “Will there be any new interactive features to integrate audience participation into your products?”

Yes. For example, Anderson Cooper will host “All There Is Live,” a weekly companion stream to his popular “All There Is” podcast, where he’ll react to viewers’ real-time comments during the live show.

Jerome: “Will there be any content exclusive to All Access that you won’t be able to access if you use an existing cable login? Will there be any new digital exclusive shows?”

There are brand new shows, yes, like “The Enten Scale” with Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten and “Devoted” from Senior Correspondent Donie O’Sullivan. I authenticated with my cable username and password, and I was able to access all the new content.

Jon asked: “Will CNN original programming like Tony Shalhoub’s show be available?”

Yes, on a next-day basis, meaning CNN Original Series and CNN Films will be added to the streaming library the day after their TV premieres. More than a thousand hours from the network’s library are also included in All Access.

Harry: “Will there be any changes to content on CNN Max — currently available to HBO Max subscribers?”

The CNN live stream will leave HBO Max in the US on November 17 as CNN prioritizes the All Access service.

Geneviève asked: “Any idea on when it will be available in Canada?”

Not yet. All Access is available in the US, and company executives say they intend to expand to other parts of the world over time.

If you have a question that isn’t covered here, check the CNN Help Center. And if you’re still having trouble, email help@cnn.com for assistance from the customer experience team.

