The US economy added 42,000 private-sector jobs last month, more than expected

(CNN) — The latest — and only — comprehensive look at the health of the US labor market showed Wednesday that the economy added an estimated 42,000 private-sector jobs last month.

Payroll processing company ADP released the scheduled data Wednesday during the country’s longest government shutdown, which has created a blackout of critical federal data on key economic measures like jobs and inflation.

ADP’s monthly tally has shown a significant slowdown in the job market since the summer, with net losses for September and August. Following revisions released Wednesday, there weren’t as many jobs shed in September as ADP initially estimated. September’s losses now sit at 29,000 jobs (versus a 32,000-job loss) and 3,000 positions were shed in August.

But economists had projected a rebound in hiring for October, with 37,500 jobs potentially added, according to FactSet.

While ADP’s estimates have always functioned as a proxy for the official monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics – which is typically released two days afterwards – the two sets of numbers don’t always track.

However, with no jobs report last month nor expected this month due to the shutdown, ADP’s data has taken on an outsized role for economists and investors looking to gauge the health of the economy.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the lack of government data is “clouding” the central bank’s view of economic activity and that a decision on a rate cut next month is not a “foregone conclusion.”

“If you’re driving in the fog, you slow down,” Powell said at a press conference following the October rate-setting committee meeting. “We’re going to have to do our jobs one way or the other. I hope by the time of the December meeting, we’re getting a better flow of data.”

The Fed implemented a quarter-point rate cut last week in order to shore up a softening labor market, but Fed Governor Lisa Cook this week said she sees more urgency for the central bank to focus on stubborn inflation rather than on unemployment.

The latest Consumer Price Index report showed annual inflation reached 3% last month, the highest level since January. The most recent jobs report the BLS produced showed unemployment crept up to 4.3% in August and the economy added just 22,000 jobs that month. And, for the first time in several years, there are not enough jobs for everyone seeking employment, with roughly 7.2 million open roles but around 7.4 million unemployed people.

This story is developing and will be updated.

