Here’s what’s open and closed on Veterans Day

By Gordon Ebanks, CNN

(CNN) — Veterans Day, which commemorates all those who serve in the US military, has been a federal holiday since 1954 and has been observed in some form for over a century — it originally commemorated the end of World War I.

Because the day is a federal holiday, many government offices are closed, though some were already affected by the government shutdown.

Here’s what’s open or closed this Veterans Day:

Big stores

Major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Home Depot will be open on Veterans Day, though it’s always a good idea to look up the hours for a specific location.

Likewise, quick-service restaurants such as McDonald’s and Wendy’s will be open as well. Some restaurants, like Chipotle, will even offer veterans free or discounted meals.

Government offices

Veterans Day is a state-level holiday in almost every part of the country (Wisconsin is an exception), so your local DMV and public schools will most likely be closed for the day.

Many cities will also pause trash and recycling pickup today, but this varies across the country.

Post offices won’t be open either, and the US Postal Service won’t deliver regular mail. UPS and FedEx will be open, but customers should expect modified service due to the holiday. Amazon will also be making deliveries.

National parks will be open, but some services may be affected by the government shutdown.

Banks

Most retail banks, like Chase, Wells Fargo, and Capital One, will be closed, as will the Federal Reserve.

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq remain open for business.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.