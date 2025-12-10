It’s not just Americans who are feeling US tariffs. Five charts show their global impact

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Olesya Dmitracova, CNN

London (CNN) — Shortly after beginning his second term in January, US President Donald Trump launched a chaotic trade war, raising tariffs on scores of countries, then changing some and agreeing to a number of tentative trade deals.

The average US import tax is now at its highest level since the 1930s, and there are signs the steeper tariffs are feeding through to higher prices for Americans.

But they are also inflicting pain beyond US borders. Here are examples from around the world.

Switzerland, Japan and Mexico take a hit

The Swiss economy shrank in the third quarter at the sharpest rate since the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The government attributed the contraction largely to a plunge in output from the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, noting recent volatility in foreign trade linked to new US tariffs.

Over in Asia, Japan’s economy also contracted in the third quarter. Drops in exports and private residential investment were the biggest drivers.

And closer to the United States, Mexico’s economy also shrank in the third quarter. Economists blamed the poor performance partly on Trump’s erratic trade policy, which dampened business confidence and investment.

Canada’s manufacturers cut thousands of jobs

The Canadian manufacturing sector has shed 36,500 jobs since the start of the year and now has the smallest workforce since September 2021, when the sector was still reeling from the pandemic, according to the official Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours.

“Manufacturing has been among the hardest hit by US tariff actions,” Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, an industry association, said in September, describing the sector as a key driver of exports.

Brazil’s coffee exports to its main market fall sharply

Between August and mid-November, Brazil’s coffee exports to the United States were subject to a hefty 50% tariff. That tariff made it “practically impossible to export to that market,” Márcio Ferreira, president of exporter group Cecafé or the Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council, said in October.

US coffee imports from the world’s top producer more than halved in the August-November period compared with a year prior, based on the council’s latest data. The drop contributed to a 32.2% fall in Brazilian coffee sales to the United States since the start of 2025, year-over-year.

Despite the decline, the United States was the biggest importer of Brazilian coffee in the first 11 months of 2025. Coffee production and related activities account for up to 1.8% of Brazil’s GDP, while coffee farming employs about 3% of the country’s workforce, including seasonal and indirect jobs, Brazil’s agriculture ministry told CNN.

