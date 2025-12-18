Inflation cooled in November to 2.7%

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Inflation unexpectedly slowed in November, a seemingly welcome change for Americans weighed down by the persistently high cost of living.

The Consumer Price Index measured 2.7% from a year earlier, after hitting 3% in September, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday.

It’s the lowest rate since July; however, economists caution that the sharply slower reading could be the result of shutdown-related disruptions to the data collection process.

“It’s hard to read too much into the November inflation data. The shutdown clearly had a big impact on data collection,” Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, wrote in a note on Thursday. “Inflation did not suddenly improve a lot between September and November. Anyone who has been to the grocery store or paid a utility bill knows this.”

The October inflation number was not calculated at all, after the government shutdown hampered statistical agencies’ ability to process economic data.

The November CPI report is the latest in a long line of backlogged government economic data to be released following the 43-day lapse in federal funding.

And, like other recent reports, it bears scars and plenty of potential asterisks from the historically long shutdown.

Thursday’s report includes limited data for October, a month when BLS workers were furloughed and most prices could not be gathered (two-thirds of the CPI prices are collected in-person).

BLS officials detailed the shutdown’s impact on the CPI in a separate notice released Thursday. The November collection started late on November 14 (the shutdown ended November 12); however, the agency said it authorized additional hours in an attempt to fully collect data for last month.

Because October data was missing, monthly changes in inflation could not be calculated for the majority of the categories that make up the CPI.

On a two-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2% from September to November, resulting in an average rate of 0.1%. In September, prices rose 0.3% on a monthly basis.

Economists were expecting prices to climb at a 0.3% monthly rate in November, leaving the annual rate of inflation unchanged at 3%, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

Thursday’s report showed that a closely watched measure of underlying inflation cooled as well.

Excluding food and energy, categories where prices tend to be quite volatile, the core CPI index rose 0.2% from September to November (0.1% averaged on a monthly basis), slowing the annual rate from 3% in September to 2.6%, the lowest annual rate since March 2021 – before the historic bout of high inflation.

US stock futures rose after the report was released. Dow futures rose 188 points, or 0.4%; futures tied to the S&P moved up by 0.7% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1.3%.

