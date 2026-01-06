China bans certain rare earths and other exports to Japan for military purposes over Takaichi’s comments

By John Liu, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has banned exports of some rare earth elements and other items to Japan that could be used for military purposes, straining already tense relations between the two countries following the Japanese prime minister’s recent remarks on Taiwan.

The sweeping restrictions on so-called dual-use items – goods, services and technologies that have both civilian and military applications – are effective immediately, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Tuesday.

While the ministry did not specify what the impacted exports are, a catalogue of dual-use items published by the ministry includes rare earths, advanced electronics, aerospace and aviation components, drones and nuclear-related technology, among other items.

Rare earth elements are critical to a wide range of goods, from everyday electronics and vehicles to advanced weapons systems such as F-35 fighter jets. It is not yet clear how far-reaching the impact of the latest restrictions will be for Japan.

Relations between the two Asian powers have deteriorated rapidly since Japan’s leader, Sanae Takaichi, said in parliament in November that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would constitute “a situation threatening Japan’s survival,” potentially triggering a military response from Tokyo.

China’s ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as its territory, despite having never controlled it, and has vowed to annex the island, by force if necessary.

Since Takaichi’s remarks, Beijing has unleashed a series of economic measures aimed at pressuring Japan to retract the comments, including cutting flights to the country, warning its citizens against traveling to or studying in Japan and suspending seafood imports from Japan.

A spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry said the new restrictions had been imposed in response to Takaichi’s “erroneous” comments and for “safeguarding national security and interests.”

“These comments constitute a crude interference in China’s internal affairs, seriously violate the one-China principle and are extremely harmful in nature and impact,” the spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

In its statement, the ministry added that any organization or individual from any country that violated the export restrictions would be held legally accountable.

CNN has reached out to Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry for comment.

Using its global dominance in the rare earths supply chain, China has imposed controls on these exports as a powerful weapon in the trade war unleashed by US President Donald Trump last year. The move wreaked havoc in industries around the world, including the automotive sector – a critical pillar of Japan’s economy.

This is not the first time Beijing has weaponized rare earth exports against Japan. In 2010, China also restricted such shipments to the country following a diplomatic spat triggered by Japan’s arrest of a Chinese fishing boat captain near the disputed Senkaku Islands, known in China as the Diaoyus.

