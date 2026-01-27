Consumer confidence collapses to lowest level since 2014

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — America’s economic mood deteriorated in January to its lowest level in more than a decade as consumers fretted about geopolitical tensions, affordability and President Donald Trump’s unrelenting trade war.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for January, released Tuesday, declined 9.7 points to a reading of 84.5, the lowest since 2014, surpassing the lows of last year when Trump unveiled stiff tariffs and the depths of the pandemic recession in 2020.

January’s reading came in much lower than the 91.1 reading economists projected in a poll by data firm FactSet.

The survey’s indexes for how Americans feel about current economic conditions and their expectations for the US economy’s future both fell sharply this month.

“All five components of the Index deteriorated, driving the overall Index to its lowest level since May 2014 (82.2) — surpassing its Covid-19 pandemic depths,” Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board, said in a release. “References to prices and inflation, oil and gas prices, and food and grocery prices remained elevated.”

“Mentions of tariffs and trade, politics, and the labor market also rose in January, and references to health/insurance and war edged higher,” she added.

Over the past month, the Trump administration has captured Venezuela’s former leader; threatened massive tariffs on Canada and European countries; declared its intentions to purchase Greenland; and has continued to pile pressure onto the politically independent Federal Reserve.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

