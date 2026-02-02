January jobs report will be delayed due to partial government shutdown

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — For the second time in four months, a federal government shutdown has caused critical economic data to go dark.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will not release the January jobs report and other closely watched labor market data as scheduled this week because of the partial federal government shutdown.

BLS officials told CNN on Monday that the agency is suspending the collection, processing and dissemination of economic data until federal funding is restored.

“The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey release for December 2025, Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment release for December 2025, and the Employment Situation release for January 2026 will be rescheduled upon the resumption of government funding,” Emily Liddel, associate commissioner for the BLS’ Office of Publications and Special Studies, said via email.

Prior to the shutdown, the latest JOLTS report, the metropolitan employment data, and the jobs report were scheduled to be released Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Once funding is restored, those three reports will be rescheduled, she said.

The US government partially shut down on January 31 after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on funding, an impasse sparked by outcry over the Department of Homeland Security ’s immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota – specifically the shooting deaths of US citizens Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents.

Senate Democrats vowed to block the House-passed bill unless several reforms were made to DHS or unless DHS funding was spun off separately — changes that would require another vote in the House.

The government isn’t expected to reopen until at least Tuesday, when the House is expected to hold critical votes on a must-pass funding package.

The latest funding lapse comes at a time when the BLS and other federal statistical agencies are still trying to recover from the last one, a historic, 43-day shutdown that spanned October and early November.

The BLS data that was due out this week was expected to provide a crucial look at the health of the US labor market after what was the weakest year of jobs growth outside of a recession since 2003.

CNN’s Tami Luhby contributed to this report.