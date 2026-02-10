Super Bowl LX ratings: NBC and Bad Bunny win big

By Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — About 125 million people in the US watched the Super Bowl on Sunday night, making it the most-watched program in NBC’s 100-year history, the network said Tuesday.

NBC, citing Nielsen ratings data, said the game ranked as “the second-most watched show in US history,” behind only last year’s Super Bowl, which was televised by Fox.

The official 124.9 million viewer figure is the average per-minute audience for all four quarters of the game.

The heavily scrutinized halftime performance by Bad Bunny registered an even larger audience: 128.2 million viewers.

A YouTube stream promoted by Turning Point USA as a conservative alternative to Bad Bunny peaked at around 6 million viewers, though YouTube views are calculated differently.

Since the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in a relatively lopsided fashion Sunday night, some viewers tuned out the game early, which is most likely why the 2025 game on Fox was slightly higher-rated overall. (That Eagles-Chiefs matchup averaged almost 128 million viewers in the US.)

The audience for this year’s game peaked during the second quarter, when 137.8 million in the US were watching concurrently, according to Nielsen.

The totals announced on Tuesday included viewership from the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital and NFL+.

NBC said the Spanish-language Telemundo network averaged 3.3 million viewers and saw a surge in interest during the halftime show, which Bad Bunny performed almost entirely in Spanish.

During his performance, Telemundo averaged 4.8 million viewers, making it “the most-watched Super Bowl halftime in Spanish-language history.”

NBC, citing a third-party measurement firm, claimed that the halftime performance generated four billion views across online and TV platforms in 24 hours.

Apple Music, which sponsors the halftime show each year, also noted that streams of Bad Bunny’s songs jumped sevenfold immediately following the telecast.

NBC used the Super Bowl telecast — always the most-watched event of the year — to promote its coverage of the Winter Olympics immediately afterward.

The combination worked well, the network said, with Sunday night’s Olympics coverage netting 42 million viewers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.