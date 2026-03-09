The grim choice facing the Trump administration: Economic or naval collapse?

By Phil Mattingly, Zachary Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is currently trapped between the specter of a global economic recession and a naval catastrophe.

As the conflict with Iran intensifies, the world’s energy arteries are constricting to a point of “nonlinearity,” where every day the Strait of Hormuz remains closed doesn’t just double the economic pain — it multiplies it exponentially.

So, the Trump administration is working to resolve the oil crisis on several fronts: It’s scrambling to organize a complex military operation to restart the flow of oil tankers through the strait while determining ways to alleviate prices by taking action in the markets. It also launched a PR campaign to assure the public that any pain at the pump is likely to be short term.

Yet inside the Pentagon and the West Wing, the math is becoming grim. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, has surged past $100 a barrel. The lack of oil flowing through the global market has slowed production to a crawl and is rapidly approaching the tipping point where major producers shut it down altogether due to storage constraints.

Kuwait, Iraq, and the UAE are shutting off wells as storage tanks overflow. Once these wells go dark, they cannot simply be flipped back on, creating a looming supply crater that would create a cascading effect on the global economy.

“These kinds of market conditions, if they last or get worse, are going to force a reality where there’s going to have be a reconsideration of the scale and scope of this operation,” a former senior administration official told CNN. “There is an urgent need for a near-term solution, and the White House is aware of that fact.”

The only immediate solution to this spiraling crisis, according to oil executives, market analysts and diplomats, is a US Navy escort operation – something Trump promised last week would be available to protect shipping assets in short order.

“This is a matter that is being studied very closely by the military and discussed constantly,” a senior administration official told CNN. “A lot of progress has been made in coming up with a plan that can do exactly what the president has suggested.”

The internal deliberations over the timing and conditions for a US naval operation have been a central focus inside the administration over the last week, according to multiple people briefed on the planning who spoke to CNN.

Inside the administration, the intensive internal deliberations over the operation have focused on analyzing the risk of sending US naval assets into an active conflict zone.

‘Death Valley’

However, one source described the current state of the strait as “Death Valley.”

While the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group stands ready, the tactical reality on the water is treacherous. Iran has effectively bifurcated the strait between its traditional Navy and the more aggressive Revolutionary Guard.

The latter has the capability the deploy a “gauntlet” of dispersed mine-laying craft, explosive-laden suicide boats and shore-based missile batteries.

“The oil pressure is going to hit a head sooner than we can remove the capabilities we want to move,” one source noted. “The timelines don’t match up.”

US ships are currently avoiding the more dangerous chokepoints in the strait while still supporting US operations in Iran. Taking on the escort mission would require putting naval vessels in harm’s way purely for the purpose of shielding oil ships with no obvious strategic advantage for the war itself.

The long-standing operational plan involves US destroyers positioning themselves to protect the tankers from Iranian threats, and Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) providing support. However, intelligence suggests Iran is playing a psychological game. It is unlikely to strike ships entering the Gulf; instead, it is expected to target them on the way out, when they are fully laden.

The “shock value” hierarchy is particularly chilling. Analysts believe Iran will prioritize Liquefied Natural Gas tankers first—vessels that could “explode like the Beirut bomb”—followed by oil tankers to maximize environmental and economic chaos.

Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, underscored Iran’s posture – and the risks that come with it – in a Monday social media post.

“It is unlikely that any security will be achieved in the Strait of Hormuz amid the fires of the war ignited by the United States and Israel in the region,” Larijani posted in X in response to a post highlighting French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments about planning for a defensive escort mission to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

One of the leading indicators Navy escort operations have progressed from the planning stage toward imminent launch is if all the sudden the US and GCC states begin striking targets around the strait, a person with knowledge of the planning told CNN.

The US has likely handed Gulf partners intelligence on this target list, with Iranian naval bases close to their bases. Strikes on these targets will likely mark a clear precursor to escort operations.

Pursuing other options

With the US military still working through the planning and logistical considerations with an eye toward when Iranian defensive positions are further eroded, the administration is scrambling for secondary levers to stabilize the market.

Meanwhile Trump administration officials have stressed a longer-term view that the current market disruption represents short-term pain that will ease and, in the process, create a far more stable reality for global energy supplies.

“We have a temporary period of elevated energy prices, but it will not be long,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday in an appearance on CBS Face the Nation. “In the worst case, this is weeks, this is not months. And it leads to a much better place.”

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Energy Secretary Chris Wright have spoken with oil executives about ways to curb energy prices and federal agencies have been tasked with finding near-term solutions to any price spikes.

So far, Trump administration officials have said the White House isn’t looking to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the largest emergency stockpile of crude oil in the world, and the Group of Seven advanced economies discussed on Monday the possible release of strategic oil reserves after prices jumped above $100 a barrel as the impact of the Iran war continues to widen. But they opted not to release the oil just yet.

The Development Finance Corporation has unveiled a $20 billion reinsurance program to encourage wary shipowners to resume transit.

In a pragmatic — if politically sensitive — move, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has signaled a willingness to “un-sanction” hundreds of millions of barrels of Russian oil currently stranded at sea to inject immediate liquidity.

The administration has also pointed to increased production from Venezuela, following the US-backed transition of power in Caracas earlier this year.

For Trump, the crisis is not merely a matter of geopolitics, but of domestic political survival. With midterm elections approaching in November, the surge in petrol prices represents a “politically damaging” threat that no amount of diplomatic rhetoric can mask.

While the administration has dismissed plans to trade oil futures and is currently holding the SPR in check, the consensus among industry titans like the American Petroleum Institute is singular: The only way out is through.

“The real focus has to be on clearing the strait,” an oil industry executive told CNN. Until the US Navy can guarantee that tankers won’t become floating pyres, the global economy remains held hostage by a 21-mile-wide strip of water.

