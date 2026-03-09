Tracking gas and oil prices as war with Iran escalates

By Soph Warnes, Matt Stiles, Tal Yellin, Byron Manley, CNN

(CNN) — Oil prices have surged this ﻿week, raising the price at the pump just as Americans are already struggling with affordability.

Oil prices Monday hit their highest level since mid-2022 when markets were rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

CNN is tracking the daily price of oil and gasoline, including the average price at the pump in each US state.

See what gas prices are in your state

The AAA national average for regular gasoline has surged to the highest level of either of President Donald Trump’s terms in the White House.

See the average price per gallon of gasoline in each state and how it has changed since the beginning of the US-Israeli war with Iran:

Why oil prices are on the rise

The war with Iran has sent oil prices higher for two primary reasons: a near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz and a slowdown in oil production in the Middle East.

Iran controls the north side of the strait, a narrow waterway that is the main shipping route for crude from oil-rich countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to the rest of the world.

The last time oil traded above $100 was in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine in 2022. Oil broke above $100 in March 2022 and stayed around there until July 19, 2022.

