Inside Italy’s secret ‘Cheese Bank,’ where Parmigiano Reggiano becomes financial gold

By Antonia Mortensen and Juan Pablo O’Connell

(CNN) — In the heart of Emilia‑Romagna, northern Italy, vast climate‑controlled warehouses hide one of the country’s most valuable assets. Towering shelves hold hundreds of thousands of wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano aging slowly, quietly and becoming more valuable with every passing month.

To outsiders, it looks like a cathedral of cheese. To Italy’s dairy producers, it is a lifeline.

Parmigiano Reggiano is one of the world’s most tightly regulated foods. It can only be produced in a small, designated area using three ingredients — milk, salt and rennet — and it must age for at least 12 months before it can be sold. Many wheels mature for 24, 36, or even 40 months.

That long wait creates a financial bottleneck. Farmers must be paid every 30 days. Staff, feed and energy costs accumulate daily. But revenue doesn’t arrive for a year or more. For more than a century, Credem Bank has stepped in to bridge that gap — accepting cheese as collateral.

Giancarlo Ravanetti, the boss of the bank’s cheese warehouse business, explains: “In Italy about 4 million wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano are made, and we keep 500,000… and allow customers to use the wheels as collateral to obtain financing.” The warehouse handles “about 2,300,000 wheels a year,” he adds. Inside these vaults, the value is staggering: “About 325 million euros ($382 million) worth of Parmigiano Reggiano.”

When a wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano arrives at the warehouse, it enters a tightly controlled system perfected over generations. Each wheel is scanned and logged into a digital system, a kind of passport that records its production date, dairy of origin and current status. Only then can it officially enter the vault.

The wheels are placed on long wooden shelves. Temperature, humidity and airflow are carefully controlled. Warehouse staff walk the aisles daily, checking wheels for cracks, swelling or moisture issues. Any irregularity is flagged.

Seal of quality

At 12 months, the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium performs the traditional tapping test — striking each wheel with a hammer and listening for internal defects. Only wheels that produce a clean, uniform sound earn the fire‑branded seal. The warehouse handles millions of wheels a year, moving them in and out for dairies, processors, exporters and companies that buy wheels for grating or long aging.

Once wheels are registered and aging, they can be pledged as collateral. The warehouse becomes a secure vault guaranteeing the bank that the wheels exist, are in good condition and match the pledge register. Ravanetti notes that this system has operated for more than a century and the bank has never lost a single euro on these loans.

The Consortium oversees the entire ecosystem, which unites roughly 300 producers and more than 2,000 dairy farmers. Spokesperson Fabrizio Raimondi describes it as an organization representing “approximately 50,000 people” and a sector with “a turnover over 4 billion.” Its expert team enforces strict production rules, promotes the brand globally, fights counterfeits and certifies every wheel. “These sealers can assure the consumer that this is the real one and the quality is good,” Raimondi says.

The Parmigiano Reggiano supply chain is built on cooperatives, a structure that Paolo Ganzerli of Granterre says is both a strength and a vulnerability.

Granterre, one of Italy’s largest dairy groups, is technically a stock company but owned by cooperatives of milk and cheese producers. This means the company must support hundreds of small farmers who rely on stable milk payments to survive.

Ganzerli explains that dairies must pay farmers immediately, even though the cheese they produce won’t generate revenue for at least a year. “Without this system of leverage, the world of Parmigiano Reggiano cannot exist,” he says.

Cost pressures

Ganzerli describes a production system that is both artisanal and extremely expensive. Parmigiano Reggiano can only be made in a small geographic area, and the cows must be fed with locally produced forage. Different microclimates from mountain pastures to valley farms influence the milk’s characteristics. But the cost of producing that milk has soared in recent years, driven by inflation and global instability.

As Ganzerli puts it, “The cost to produce the feeding for the cows, the cost for everything, increased a lot… energy, transport, logistics — everything is more expensive now.” Even large companies like Granterre feel the strain, he says, because every increase in energy or feed prices ripples through the entire supply chain.

In 2025, the Protected Designation of Origin crossed a historic threshold: exports exceeded half of total sales for the first time, reaching 50.5% of all Parmigiano Reggiano sold worldwide.

International demand grew +2.7%, even as the domestic Italian market contracted sharply. France fell slightly (–0.3%, 14,800 t.), Germany remained stable (+0.1%, 10,400 t.), Spain grew (+2.5%, 1,850 t.), Sweden surged (+8.8%, 2,500 t.), and the United Kingdom rose strongly (+7.8%, 8,400 t.). Outside Europe, the United States grew +2.3% (16,800 t.), Canada +8.3% (3,900 t.), with Japan and the Middle East showing smaller but rising demand.

The United States is the largest foreign market for Parmigiano Reggiano — but also the most volatile. In late 2025, new duties raised the total tariff burden to 25%, with the possibility of further increases. Combined with rising shipping costs, inflation, and geopolitical tensions, the U.S. market has become increasingly unpredictable.

Raimondi notes: “There is regulatory uncertainty, and many operators are waiting before placing new orders.” The beginning of 2026 confirmed this trend as US importers paused purchases to assess the impact of tariffs and economic pressures.

Italy, meanwhile, saw a 10% drop in volumes sold in 2025. Higher consumer prices led Italians to buy Parmigiano Reggiano less frequently and in smaller portions, though the number of households purchasing it remained stable. Prices rose sharply: 12‑month wheels reached €13.22/kg (+20.6%), 24‑month wheels €15.59/kg (+24.8%). Production climbed to 4.19 million wheels (+2.7%).

Ganzerli notes that Parmigiano Reggiano is naturally lactose‑free, high in protein and free of additives — qualities that have helped it gain traction as a “superfood.” But he also warns that if prices rise too high, consumers may shift to cheaper cheeses like Grana Padano.

Producers typically receive 60–80% of a wheel’s value upfront when they use cheese as collateral. Blockchain technology now allows wheels to be pledged even while stored in producers’ own facilities, doubling Credem’s lending capacity. The Consortium is also investing in tourism, aiming to grow dedicated Parmigiano‑focused visits from 85,000 to 300,000 by 2029.

Parmigiano Reggiano is a €4 billion ($4.7 billion) industry sustained by some 300 certified dairies. Its survival depends on a delicate balance of tradition, regulation, and financial innovation.

Inside the cheese bank’s vast aisles, the wheels sit quietly, slowly transforming into one of Italy’s most prized exports. Each one represents months of labor, generations of expertise, and a financial system built on patience.

The-CNN-Wire

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