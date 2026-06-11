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CNN - Business/Consumer

Do you live near a data center? Tell us what it’s like

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Published 1:59 PM

By Clare Duffy, CNN

New York (CNN) — New data center construction projects are springing up across the United States, as the tech industry seeks to meet huge computing demand to power artificial intelligence and the massive volume of content now stored online.

Tech leaders have said the projects will bring jobs and other benefits to local communities. And they frame new data centers as essential to America winning the global AI race.

But Americans are increasingly wary about that push. A growing movement to block new AI data centers has spread around the country.

CNN is looking to learn more about how the data center buildout is reshaping America. And that includes hearing directly from people living in communities where data centers are being or have been built.

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