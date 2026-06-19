How has financial assistance from family – or lack thereof – impacted you?

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — For generations, Americans have viewed hard work, education and career advancement as the primary paths to getting ahead. But with the ever-growing cost of living, more Americans may be finding that the traditional formula is no longer enough. To bridge the gap, they are looking to their parents and other family members for support.

A Well Fargo study published earlier this year found that nearly two-thirds of parents with kids aged 18-28 rely on financial support from their parents. And around a quarter of first-time homebuyers said gifts or loans from family or friends were the top reason they were able to afford a down payment, according to a National Association of Realtors study published last year.

To better understand the impact of family support, CNN is looking to speak with people whose ability to buy a home, pay for education, start a business, weather a job loss or build wealth was influenced by money or assets received from relatives.

We’re also interested in hearing from people who feel they have fallen behind because they did not receive similar financial support.

Whether you’ve inherited a large sum, received help with a down payment, expect to receive an inheritance in the future, or have struggled without family wealth to lean on, we’d like to hear your story. Fill out the form below to share more details.

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