White House lifts export control on Anthropic that froze its most advanced models

By Hadas Gold, CNN

(CNN) — The US government has lifted export controls Anthropic’s most advanced AI models, the company said Tuesday evening.

“We’ve received notice that the Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5,” Anthropic said in a statement. “We’ll begin restoring access tomorrow, and will share an update soon.”

The statement came shortly after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on social media about lifting export controls on Fable, one of the Anthropic models in question.

“Over the past two weeks, we have worked closely with Anthropic to analyze and approve Fable 5 to ensure alignment across the US Government and strengthen America’s leadership in AI,” Lutnick said in a post on X.

Fable is a version of Anthropic’s most advanced AI model, known as Mythos, but with extra guardrails to make it suitable for public use. Mythos shocked the cybersecurity world with its advanced capabilities.

Earlier this month, Anthropic disabled customer access to both Mythos and Fable after the US government’s export ban required the company to suspend all use by foreign nationals — including Anthropic employees themselves.

The ban came after the government said a trusted partner, which CNN learned was Amazon, found what it said was a jailbreak, or a way to get around Fable’s guardrails to give it Mythos-level capabilities. Anthropic said at the time the jailbreaks were “simple” and that “other publicly-available models” had similar work-arounds.

Last week, the Commerce Department allowed Anthropic to release its powerful Mythos AI model to select government-approved entities, after the company worked with the government to address undisclosed risks associated with the model. Anthropic and the government had been in regular conversations since the export control ban was issued.

Experts say Mythos can exploit cybersecurity vulnerabilities at an unprecedented pace. The model was seen as so capable, Anthropic initially limited its release to a group of key partners “to secure the world’s most critical software.”

The export ban and subsequent negotiations with Anthropic underscored the lack of a consistent regulatory framework around AI, even as the technology advances rapidly and the United States tries to stay ahead of global competitors like China.

The White House had also requested OpenAI limit the release of its upcoming GPT 5.6 model to a small number of government-approved partners because of its advanced capabilities. OpenAI said at the time they “don’t believe this kind of government access process should become the long-term default.”

The-CNN-Wire

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