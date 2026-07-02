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OpenAI in talks to give Trump administration a 5% stake in the company, FT reports

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Published 3:05 AM

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

London (CNN) — OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is reportedly discussing handing the Trump administration a 5% stake in the company amid growing government scrutiny of artificial intelligence firms.

The proposal would involve other US AI companies giving the government similar stakes, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing two people familiar with what were described as “early conversations.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has argued that the arrangement would allow the public to share in the financial upside of AI, the FT reported. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A 5% share in the company would be worth about $42.6 billion, based on OpenAI’s most recent funding round. Sharing wealth with the public could help to address some of the pushback against AI, which threatens jobs in many industries.

Last month, Trump told reporters that he planned to meet with top AI executives to discuss giving the public a stake in their companies. He said the White House was weighing various options for partnerships with AI firms that would allow the government to benefit from the industry’s growth.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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