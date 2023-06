FabrikaSimf // Shutterstock

Summer vacation has already begun for some across the U.S., and if Memorial Day is any indication, travelers should expect a busy summer season in 2023.

That holiday weekend, largely considered the unofficial start of summer, the Transportation Security Administration screened 9.79 million people, surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. And half of Americans said they would take a trip this summer, according to a survey from Deloitte, up from 46% in 2022. Trips abroad are gaining popularity, as people try to make up for time lost during pandemic-era travel restrictions. However, as inflation makes travel more expensive, budget-conscious travelers are opting to cut costs by driving to their destinations and choosing to stay stateside. AAA expected 2 million more travelers on the road on Memorial Day weekend in 2023 than on that weekend in 2022.

Beach destinations are popular this year, according to a survey from vacation-rental platform Vacasa, and outdoor recreation remains a top priority. Not only are beaches a great place to unwind and create family bonding moments, but they also boost people’s mental health.

So what makes a good beach town? Access to a beach, of course, but also plenty of indoor and outdoor activities to keep kids entertained, warm weather, and a long beach season. So perhaps it’s not surprising that Florida cities dominated the list of best beach towns on the East Coast. But besides the Sunshine State, beachgoers can enjoy the sand and surf in places off the beaten path in the Carolinas and New York’s Long Island shore.

Stacker crunched the numbers to find the best beach towns on the East Coast. To be considered a beach town, each city needed at least one beach on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National List of Beaches. The EPA list includes only beaches that are used recreationally and open to the public for free or for a fee; it has more than 6,000 beaches on the United States’ Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf coasts and on the Great Lakes identified by states and tribes in response to the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health Act of 2000. The act requires states to report water quality monitoring to an EPA database.

Rankings were determined by a number of factors weighted by importance in the following order from most to least important: number of beaches monitored through the BEACH Act, the total shoreline of those beaches, access to beach-related businesses based on Census Bureau County Business Patterns, and Zillow median home prices.

Ryan McGurl // Shutterstock

#50. Swansboro, North Carolina

A boardwalk hiking trail extends over the marsh .

– Number of beaches: 8

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 20.5

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80 degrees

– Median home price: $558,603



Fernando Cruz // Shutterstock

#49. Carolina Beach, North Carolina

Surfer on Wrightsville Beach.

– Number of beaches: 2

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 15.7

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $807,673



Canva

#48. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Cherry Grove Pier and beach.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 1.8

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $784,190



Canva

#47. Flagler Beach, Florida

Rocks on Flagler Beach.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 9.5

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $471,503



Canva

#46. Southport, North Carolina

Dunes on the beach at Bald Head Island.

– Number of beaches: 2

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 7.2

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $457,263



Stephen B. Goodwin // Shutterstock

#45. Buxton, North Carolina

Tourists at the visitor center for the Cape Hatteras Light Station.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 3.9

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $586,806



Angela N Perryman // Shutterstock

#44. Dania Beach, Florida

People enjoying the sun on Dania Beach.

– Number of beaches: 10

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 1.7

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $366,193



Jose F. Donneys // Shutterstock

#43. Bay Shore, New York

Long Island gold coast aerial view.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 6.2

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80 degrees

– Median home price: $710,732



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. Jupiter, Florida

Jupiter Inlet Light at dawn.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 4.8

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $282,266



iofoto // Shutterstock

#41. Murrells Inlet, South Carolina

Aerial view of peninsula with beach and buildings.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 3.6

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $385,570



Canva

#40. Port Orange, Florida

Daytona Beach from Port Orange.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 15.4

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $407,733



Canva

#39. Atlantic City, New Jersey

Aerial view of Atlantic City beaches and skyline.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 2.4

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $461,941



FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#38. Boca Raton, Florida

Aerial view of Boca Raton and golf course.

– Number of beaches: 10

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 31.5

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $364,587



Melissa M Janssens // Shutterstock

#37. Ormond Beach, Florida

Fishing pier and sunset at Ormond Beach.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 1.6

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $355,482



Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#36. Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Sign display for Big Kill Devil Hill with a granite memorial.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 32.0

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $406,115



Canva

#35. Key Biscayne, Florida

Key Biscayne aerial view.

– Number of beaches: 8

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 5.7

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $589,552



Canva

#34. North Miami Beach, Florida

North Miami Beach buildings and water.

– Number of beaches: 10

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 7.4

– Average swim season length: 136 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78 degrees

– Median home price: $275,898



Canva

#33. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Red and white striped lighthouse and boats in marina at sunrise.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 11.8

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $322,102



Canva

#32. Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

Sunrise at pier in Kitty Hawk.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 14.4

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $738,216



Canva

#31. Delray Beach, Florida

Aerial view of Delray Beach.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 4.0

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $455,660



aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#30. Corolla, North Carolina

Wild horses graze in Corolla.

– Number of beaches: 2

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 7.0

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $874,422



Canva

#29. Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina

Aerial view of Ocean Isle Beach.

– Number of beaches: 12

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 5.9

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80 degrees

– Median home price: $1,322,625



Canva

#28. Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Aerial view of Ponte Verde Beach.

– Number of beaches: 1

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 3.8

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $261,205



Canva

#27. Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine lighthouse and homes.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 26.4

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $579,070



Canva

#26. Saint Simons Island, Georgia

St. Simons Island lighthouse.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 25.4

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $632,517



Canva

#25. Beaufort, North Carolina

Harbour in Beaufort.

– Number of beaches: 1

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 4.0

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $498,629



Canva

#24. Kure Beach, North Carolina

Sunrise at Kure Beach.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 9.7

– Average swim season length: 208 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $603,876



Canva

#23. Fort Pierce, Florida

Aeria view of jetty at Fort Pierce.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 11.5

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $928,755



David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#22. Sneads Ferry, North Carolina

Fishing boats in Sneads Ferry.

– Number of beaches: 1

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 17.9

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $473,262



Canva

#21. Ocracoke, North Carolina

Ocracoke Lighthouse in summer.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 4.9

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $514,087



Canva

#20. Fernandina Beach, Florida

Aerial view Fernandina Beach.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 19.9

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $514,421



Canva

#19. Norfolk, Virginia

Aerial view Norfolk.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 11.7

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $393,761



Wildnerdpix // Shutterstock

#18. Holly Ridge, North Carolina

Egret on wetland area.

– Number of beaches: 7

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 9.3

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $250,153



Canva

#17. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Sunset over Wrightsville Beach.

– Number of beaches: 7

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 19.6

– Average swim season length: 153 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $302,188



Cvandyke // Shutterstock

#16. Salvo, North Carolina

Boardwalk through sand and coastal shrubs in Salvo.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 11.3

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $351,510



Canva

#15. Tybee Island, Georgia

Sunst on the Tybee Island Lighthouse.

– Number of beaches: 7

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 37.1

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $470,271



Canva

#14. New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Ponce De Leon Inlet Lighthouse in New Smyrna Beach.

– Number of beaches: 2

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 13.9

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $365,863



travelview // Shutterstock

#13. Miami Beach, Florida

Street view along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

– Number of beaches: 9

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 6.9

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $369,768



mariakray // Shutterstock

#12. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Seafront beach promenade in Fort Lauderdale.

– Number of beaches: 10

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 17.0

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $660,718



Canva

#11. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Pier in Myrtle Beach.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 15.0

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $432,034



Canva

#10. Pompano Beach, Florida

Aerial view Pompano Beach.

– Number of beaches: 15

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 20.7

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $646,313



Canva

#9. Vero Beach, Florida

Aerial view Vero Beach homes.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 14.0

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $491,863



Lewis Directed Films // Shutterstock

#8. Emerald Isle, North Carolina

An aerial view of homes and beaches on Emerald Isle.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 11.1

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $400,028



Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#7. Hollywood, Florida

Hollywood coastal scene.

– Number of beaches: 14

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 13.0

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $476,892



Canva

#6. Nags Head, North Carolina

Sandy path to Coquina Beach.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 7.9

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $264,681



Canva

#5. Jensen Beach, Florida

Aerial view of populated waterfront.

– Number of beaches: 7

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 9.5

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $581,150



Canva

#4. Atlantic Beach, North Carolina

Oceanana Pier in Atlantic Beach.

– Number of beaches: 22

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 24.0

– Average swim season length: 141 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78 degrees

– Median home price: $370,003



Canva

#3. Daytona Beach, Florida

Oceanfront buildings at Daytona Beach.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 9.3

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $335,295



Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#2. Virginia Beach, Virginia

People walk along the oceanfront boardwalk and resort area in Virginia Beach.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 7.7

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $385,022



Canva

#1. Stuart, Florida

Aerial view of Stuart and boats in harbor.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 22.7

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $268,370

Data reporting by Elena Cox. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Paris Close.