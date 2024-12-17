

The top 7 mental health challenges of the holidays and how to navigate them

As the song goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. The holidays are expected to be a joyful, harmonious, and celebratory time of year… but for many, it can also bring a mix of emotional flashpoints. The festive season is emotionally charged, filled with family dynamics, social expectations, and often, financial pressures. While it’s a time for celebrating with loved ones, reflecting on the year, and resetting for the future, it can also trigger mental health challenges. Though these may seem inevitable, you shouldn’t be resigned to a miserable holiday experience. Blueprint, an AI Assistant for Therapists, takes on seven of the holiday season’s top mental health struggles—and how to navigate them.

1. Family Relationships and Dynamics

Home is where the heart is, but family gatherings are at the heart of many holiday traditions. This is in part because they can also bring up unresolved tensions, old conflicts, or feelings of isolation. A survey conducted by the American Psychological Association indicated that 49% of men and 51% of women felt pressure to “keep the peace,” maintain family traditions, and create “perfect” holiday memories. This can increase stress, anxiety, and sometimes, feelings of detachment—even when surrounded by people you love.

So how to deal? Vivan Chung Easton, a therapist at Blueprint, says that it’s important to set clear, healthy boundaries during family gatherings to protect your emotional well-being. This may mean limiting the time spent in stressful situations and steering clear of sensitive topics. If you feel comfortable, having honest conversations with family members about expectations or concerns can help reduce misunderstandings and prevent conflicts from escalating. Everyone is also entitled to take breaks—whether it’s stepping outside for a walk or taking a few moments of solitude, giving yourself time to recharge can prevent emotional overload.

2. Overwhelm and Burnout

There’s never a shortage of things to do this time of year. The whirlwind of holiday tasks—shopping, cooking, decorating, planning, cleaning, hosting—can easily lead to mental and physical exhaustion. Add to that the pressure to “do it all perfectly,” and it’s no surprise many people feel emotionally and physically burnt out by New Year’s Day. This stress and exhaustion can take a toll on mental health—exacerbating things like anxiety, depression, insomnia, and irritability (in addition to the literal and figurative headaches). There’s also the social pressure to meet everyone’s expectations, which only increases the stress.

To navigate and avoid burnout, prioritize and delegate tasks—there’s no need to do it all. Instead, focus on the activities that are most important to you, and don’t hesitate to ask others to help out. If certain traditions or expectations add to your stress, it’s okay to scale them back or eliminate them entirely. Fewer, more meaningful experiences can be more rewarding than trying to meet every expectation. Beyond your own to-do list, it’s easy to overcommit to social events or take on extra responsibilities, but sometimes, saying no is essential for your well-being. Consider it a gift to yourself.

3. Financial Stress

Especially in an era of inflation and impending tariffs, the financial demands of the holidays can add a heavy layer of stress. Between buying gifts, hosting meals, traveling, and attending events, many people feel pressure to “spend big” to make the holidays special. For those already struggling with financial worries, the additional costs can escalate feelings of loneliness, anxiety, stress, or depression.

The key here is setting realistic expectations. Self-reminders that the whole purpose of what makes the holidays feel so special, like spending quality time with loved ones, and continuing traditions, are crucial. For those feeling pressure to buy gifts, or attend and host extravagant events, consider explaining financial limitations to friends or family. More often than not, people will be understanding. Additionally, think about alternative gifts that are meaningful but cost-effective—like homemade presents, shared experiences, or offering your time and skills, such as babysitting or cooking a meal. Although a cliché, sometimes the thought really is what counts.

4. Overindulgence

Especially when entire days are spent roasting turkeys and hams, and bars are stocked for festive gatherings, overindulging in food or alcohol is common during the holiday season. While people should feel encouraged to enjoy themselves, overindulgence can lead to guilt, body image concerns, or stress, especially for those with a history of eating disorders or unhealthy coping mechanisms. Excessive consumption can also affect sleep, energy levels, and mood, making the holidays feel more draining than enjoyable.

One of the most important things to remember is to practice self-compassion rather than self-criticism. Indulging in favorite foods or drinks is part of the holiday experience, and one slip-up doesn’t define anyone. It’s helpful to focus on balance—enjoy your treats, but also make time for nutritious meals and regular physical activity. For those struggling with feelings of guilt or shame, it can be beneficial to seek support from a therapist, support group, or trusted friend. Working through these feelings can help manage overindulgence in a healthier way.

5. Grief and Loss

It’s common to have family traditions throughout the season, which means holidays are often deeply nostalgic, making the absence of loved ones especially painful. Whether grieving the death of a family member, the end of a relationship, or estrangement, the holiday season can amplify feelings of loneliness and sadness. A 2021 survey found that 36% of people who have experienced significant loss report that the holidays as one of the most difficult times of the year.

Grieving during the holidays can feel especially challenging, and it’s important to honor grief and feel what you’re feeling. Grief is deeply personal—there’s no right or wrong way to feel, and it’s okay to acknowledge sadness. Consider finding meaningful ways to remember and honor the loved ones lost, such as creating new rituals like lighting a candle in their memory or cooking their favorite meal. Additionally, there’s no need to navigate this alone—reaching out to a therapist, support group, or close friends can provide much-needed comfort and understanding during difficult times.

6. The Christmas to New Years Lull

The memes are everywhere—the days between Christmas and New Year’s Day can feel like an emotional void for some. After the buzz and excitement of the holidays, the return to “normal life” can feel abrupt and disorienting—which can manifest as insomnia, low energy, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and anxiousness. For many, this transition is filled with feelings of dread, stress, or a resistance to returning to routine.

Rather than expecting to immediately jump back into your routine, set realistic expectations for how to ease into the new year. Start small—whether it’s slowly getting back to work, tidying up your living space, or tackling one small goal at a time. There’s no need to rush. Taking it slow and adjusting gradually can make the transition less jarring. Small holiday traditions, like going for a walk or reading a favorite book, can help to keep a sense of relaxation and continuity during this time. So maybe delay taking down the decorations and enjoy the magic of the season a bit longer.

7. Pressure and Opportunity of New Year’s Resolutions

“New year, new me,” right? While this time of year is a great opportunity for renewed optimism and growth—the tradition of New Year’s resolutions can be a double-edged sword. While they offer an opportunity for fresh starts and self-improvement, they can also have a negative impact on mental health, particularly if resolutions are based on external pressures to “be better” or tied to perfectionistic goals. These kinds of unrealistic or overly ambitious goals can lead to feelings of failure, self-criticism, or frustration.

But it’s not all bad—resolutions can help propel people toward their goals. Instead of focusing on perfection, try framing resolutions in a way that’s realistic and aligned with your values. New Year’s resolutions should be about personal growth and making positive changes, not about fixing perceived flaws. It can help to set small, achievable goals, such as committing to five minutes of mindfulness a day or aiming to reduce stress in manageable steps. These types of resolutions are more sustainable and can lead to greater feelings of accomplishment. Reminders that it’s not about achieving a flawless transformation, but about taking consistent, positive steps toward well-being go a long way here.

There’s No Wrong Way to Feel

It’s worth repeating: The holidays don’t have to be perfect, and it’s perfectly natural to experience a range of emotions during this time. It’s a season of contrasts, where joy and sadness can coexist, and pressure can sometimes outweigh enjoyment. By recognizing and addressing the common mental health challenges of the season—such as family tensions, financial stress, grief, burnout, and the pressure of resolutions—everyone can create a holiday experience that prioritizes their well-being.

For those struggling to navigate the emotional flashpoints of the season, know that support is available. Whether it’s talking to a therapist or finding new tools for self-care, there are ways to manage the challenges and come out the other side thriving, and feeling more balanced and grounded. Make caring for your mental health a gift to yourself, which can last far beyond the holidays.

