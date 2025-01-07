Marjan Apostolovic // Shutterstock

When the winter days get shorter, the nation’s sleep and mental health gets worse. Here’s how to deal.

If you’re looking out your window mid-afternoon to a sunset, you’re not alone. As winter settles in and the days grow shorter, most of us are all too familiar with the fatigue that seems to come along with the season. It’s easy to point to colder weather, reduced sunlight, and overcast skies as the culprits behind those feelings of sluggishness and low mood. But here’s a twist you might not have considered: While we often think of the winter months as a time for more sleep, the shorter days might actually be messing with our sleep cycles in unexpected ways.

While the winter blues—otherwise known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD—are a well-known phenomenon, the winter’s shorter daylight hours can have an even more insidious effect on our bodies and minds. The deeper we dive into the science of how our sleep works, the clearer it becomes: these seasonal shifts aren’t just making us feel tired—they’re messing with our circadian rhythms, which in turn are impacting both our sleep quality and mental health. Blueprint, an AI Assistant for therapists, explains.

The Seasonal Shift and Its Effects on the Body and Mind

Let’s start with the basics. The winter months often bring a sense of exhaustion and fatigue. According to the National Sleep Foundation, nearly 45% of people report feeling more tired during the winter, and a large part of that is due to the shorter days and longer nights. But it’s not just about feeling tired: many people also experience changes in mood, energy levels, and motivation.

Winter’s reduced sunlight is also linked to the onset of Seasonal Affective Disorder, a condition that affects almost 10% of Americans each year (although that number spikes to as high as 20% in northern states where daylight is even more limited). While we often associate SAD with feelings of sadness or depression, its symptoms can be more than just a mood issue—they also involve physical and cognitive disruptions, including poor sleep.

The Science of Circadian Rhythms: How Light Affects Sleep

Here’s where things get a bit more counterintuitive. We often think of winter as a time to sleep more because the dark days make us want to hibernate. However, the lack of sunlight can actually wreak havoc on our internal body clock, also known as the circadian rhythm. This is the natural, 24-hour cycle that helps regulate when we wake up and when we feel sleepy.

A CDC study detailed that one in three adults report poor sleep, with daylight exposure being one of the main factors that influence the quality of their sleep. When you’re not getting enough exposure to bright light during the day, your circadian rhythm can get out of sync, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep at night. This disruption can lead to a vicious cycle of insomnia, fatigue, and irritability.

Bright light, particularly in the morning, is key for keeping your circadian rhythm on track. Studies have shown that exposure to natural light early in the day can improve sleep quality significantly. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, light therapy—where you’re exposed to bright light for a set period each morning—has been found to improve sleep in up to 60% of people dealing with circadian rhythm disorders.

Sleep Health Impacts Mental Health

If you’ve ever felt more anxious or stressed during the winter months, there’s a reason for that. Sleep deprivation and poor sleep quality are strongly linked to mental health struggles like anxiety and depression. In fact, a Harvard Medical School report revealed that people who report poor sleep in winter are two to three times more likely to experience heightened levels of anxiety and stress.

And if you’re dealing with chronic insomnia, you may be even more vulnerable. A 2022 study from the National Institutes of Health found that a staggering 70% of people with chronic insomnia also experience symptoms of anxiety or depression. So the next time you find yourself staring at the ceiling on a cold winter night, know that the effects of disrupted sleep can go far beyond just feeling tired.

Mental Health Impacts Sleep Health

Contrary to what the acronym might imply, SAD isn’t just about feeling down—it also impacts your sleep. What’s more, a huge percentage of people diagnosed with SAD experience disturbed sleep patterns. For instance, a study by the National Institutes of Mental Health found that up to 70% of people with SAD also struggle with severe fatigue and difficulty concentrating.

So, the winter season doesn’t just trigger a temporary mood dip—it can cause lasting changes in sleep patterns, leading to a cascade of other mental health issues.

Proactive Changes to Combat Winter’s Impact on Sleep

The good news? There are ways to fight back against these winter sleep disruptions and give both your sleep and mental health a boost. For some proactive lifestyle changes to take during the winter months, Vivan Chung-Easton, a mental health therapist at Blueprint, offers these tips:

Get natural light during the day : Exposure to bright natural light, especially in the morning, can help keep your circadian rhythm in check. Try opening the curtains and looking outside in the morning—even if it’s not sunny. Seeing daylight itself is better than not having access to any natural light. Also, if you’d like to purchase a light therapy box, go for it. 30 minutes in the morning should be helpful.

: Exposure to bright natural light, especially in the morning, can help keep your circadian rhythm in check. Try opening the curtains and looking outside in the morning—even if it’s not sunny. Seeing daylight itself is better than not having access to any natural light. Also, if you’d like to purchase a light therapy box, go for it. 30 minutes in the morning should be helpful. Practice good sleep hygiene : Try sticking to a consistent sleep schedule and avoid screens (phone, TV, etc.) at least 30 minutes before bed. Creating a relaxing pre-sleep routine—like stretching or writing down your thoughts and to-do lists—can help calm your mind and keep you from overthinking things.

: Try sticking to a consistent sleep schedule and avoid screens (phone, TV, etc.) at least 30 minutes before bed. Creating a relaxing pre-sleep routine—like stretching or writing down your thoughts and to-do lists—can help calm your mind and keep you from overthinking things. Exercise regularly : Exercise can be a game-changer for both your sleep and mental health. Getting in some movement looks different for everyone, so find the type of exercise that you enjoy and fits your lifestyle—from low impact walking or yoga to high intensity training. Regularly getting your heart rate up improves sleep quality and has been proven to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

: Exercise can be a game-changer for both your sleep and mental health. Getting in some movement looks different for everyone, so find the type of exercise that you enjoy and fits your lifestyle—from low impact walking or yoga to high intensity training. Regularly getting your heart rate up improves sleep quality and has been proven to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Make time for relaxing activities : Take time to relax anytime during the day, not just as you’re winding down at night. Whether it’s recapping your day with loved ones, stretching, or doing a puzzle—finding something that helps you relax can prevent your mind from racing when it’s time to sleep.

: Take time to relax anytime during the day, not just as you’re winding down at night. Whether it’s recapping your day with loved ones, stretching, or doing a puzzle—finding something that helps you relax can prevent your mind from racing when it’s time to sleep. Seek professional help if needed: If winter depression or sleep issues are consistently impacting your ability to get things done during the day, consider speaking with a mental health professional.

Seeing the Light to Enjoy Winter

While winter may not be the season for long, sun-soaked days, it’s possible to find balance and embrace what the season offers without letting it negatively impact your sleep and mental health. By prioritizing light exposure, good sleep habits, and self-care, you can keep your mind and body in sync with the winter season rather than battling against it.

Winter doesn’t have to be a time of perpetual fatigue. With the right strategies, you can stay rested, maintain a positive outlook, and make the most of the season—no matter how short the days may be.

