5 ways to fight fall fatigue

Autumn arrives like a deep exhale. The air cools, copper leaves float on a breeze, routines settle into a quieter rhythm — la-di-da, ‘tis autumn. For lovers of all things pumpkin-spiced, the changing of the seasons and the leaves is an exciting time. But for many, that change brings something else entirely: a noticeable dip in energy, focus and mood.

If you find yourself feeling not quite like yourself as the leaves begin to fall, you’re not imagining it. You may be experiencing what’s often called fall fatigue — a seasonal slump that affects both your body and your sleep.

Naturepedic unpacks what fall fatigue really is, why it happens and how you can support your energy and sleep through the seasonal shift.

What Is Fall Fatigue?

While not a formal medical term, fall fatigue describes the sluggishness, low mood and extra tiredness many people feel as the days shorten. In some cases, these symptoms overlap with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a recognized type of depression linked to seasonal changes.

Common signs include:

Persistent low energy or unusual fatigue

Irritability, anxiety or low mood

Brain fog and difficulty concentrating

Trouble waking up in the morning or oversleeping

Strong cravings for carbohydrates or comfort foods

Withdrawing from social activities

Even if your symptoms don’t reach the level of SAD, this seasonal dip can impact your productivity, emotional well-being and, most importantly, your quality of sleep.

Why Does Fall Fatigue Happen?

The shift from summer to fall brings real physiological changes that can throw your energy and sleep cycle off balance.

Here’s what’s happening beneath the surface:

1. Shorter Days Disrupt Your Internal Clock

Our bodies are governed by circadian rhythms — 24-hour cycles that regulate everything from sleep to hormone production. These rhythms are largely influenced by light. As daylight hours decrease, your body may start producing melatonin (the sleep hormone) earlier in the evening and for longer stretches. That can leave you feeling tired sooner and groggier in the morning, especially if you’re still keeping a summer-style schedule.

2. Lower Sunlight = Lower Vitamin D

Sunlight exposure is the primary way your body produces Vitamin D, which plays a role in mood regulation, immune function and — you guessed it — sleep quality. As the days grow darker, many people experience a noticeable drop in Vitamin D levels, which can contribute to feelings of fatigue and low mood.

3. Seasonal Allergies May Be Making It Worse

You might associate allergies with spring, but autumn has its own triggers, like ragweed, mold from damp leaves and increased indoor dust exposure as windows close and heating kicks on. These allergens can lead to sinus congestion, inflammation and poor-quality sleep. Even allergy treatments can be part of the problem. Many over-the-counter antihistamines have sedating effects that can leave you feeling foggy or lethargic throughout the day, even if your allergy symptoms are under control.

5 Ways to Beat Fall Fatigue

So how can you reset your rhythm and shake off the seasonal slump?

These strategies are designed to support your mood, energy and sleep through fall and beyond.

1. Soak Up the Sun

If you’re suffering from fall fatigue, the winter blues, SAD, etc., step one to feeling better is sunshine. Light is one of the most powerful tools you have for regulating your circadian rhythm. Even on overcast days, outdoor light far surpasses indoor bulbs in intensity, so get outside as much as you can during the day to take advantage of what sunlight there is.

Try to get 20-30 minutes of daylight exposure each morning. Step outside with your coffee, take a lunchtime walk or set up your workstation near a window. Morning light helps suppress melatonin at the right time, signaling your body to feel alert during the day and sleepy at night.

2. Move Your Body (Strategically)

Exercise is a proven mood-booster, and it can help re-align your sleep cycle, too. Physical activity increases serotonin and endorphins, two neurochemicals tied to energy, resilience and restful sleep. Even gentle movement like yoga or walking can lift you out of that autumn funk you may be feeling.

For maximum impact, aim to work out earlier in the day and, if possible, combine it with sunlight exposure. (Sunlight + exercise = circadian rhythm gold.) Just don’t exercise right before bed, or you may have trouble falling asleep — time your workouts strategically.

3. Build a Grounding Morning Routine

When the season makes it harder to feel energized, structure becomes even more important. Establishing a consistent, grounding morning routine helps train your body and mind to shift into “day mode,” even when it’s dark outside. In fact, a recent Naturepedic survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that those who started the day with intentional habits like making the bed, stretching or eating a balanced breakfast reported feeling more productive, more positive and less stressed throughout the day. (Oh, and they slept better at night, too.)

By contrast, skipping a morning routine was strongly linked to lower energy and disrupted sleep patterns. Simple steps like waking up at the same time daily, limiting phone use in the first hour or practicing a short meditation can help you reclaim your days.

4. Prioritize Sleep Hygiene at Night

Beating fall fatigue isn’t just about how you start your day. It’s also about how you end it. Practicing good sleep hygiene can help counteract seasonal sluggishness and improve your rest.

Aim to keep a consistent bedtime, dim the lights in the hour before sleep and avoid heavy meals, caffeine or excessive screen time late at night. A calming pre-bed ritual like reading, journaling or sipping caffeine-free tea signals to your body that it’s time to wind down. Pair that with a supportive, comfortable sleep environment, and you’ll give your body the best chance to recharge fully.

5. Try Light Therapy or a Dawn Simulator

Have you heard of a dawn simulator? If you’re consistently waking up groggy or struggling with seasonal mood shifts, you might want to consider tools that simulate sunlight. A dawn simulator gradually brightens your bedroom in the morning to mimic a natural sunrise, gently nudging your body awake instead of shocking it with sound.

For more intense symptoms, bright light therapy using a medically approved light box can be an effective treatment. These devices are designed to regulate melatonin production and support mood, especially for those experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder. Talk to your healthcare provider to see if it’s right for you.

Don’t Forget to Plan Ahead for Daylight Saving Time

Just as you’re adjusting to shorter days, another shift arrives: the end of Daylight Saving Time. Even though it’s just a one-hour change, research shows that turning the clocks back can disrupt your circadian rhythm more than the gradual seasonal shift itself. The result? A week (or more) of grogginess, restless nights and sluggish mornings. To soften the impact, start prepping early. Adjust your bedtime and wake-up time by 10-15 minutes in the days leading up to the change, and be consistent — keep your sleep time and wake time the same, even on weekends. Lean on calming bedtime routines to cue (or trick.) your body that it’s time for sleep. The transition doesn’t have to derail your routine. With a little planning, you can move through the time change feeling rested instead of rundown.

The Bottom Line on Fall Fatigue

One surprising thing about fall fatigue is that it often improves on its own once your body adjusts to the seasonal rhythm. After a few weeks, most people experience a natural recalibration as their circadian clock settles into the new light cycle. That means the strategies you practice now, like light exposure, morning routines and consistent bedtimes, aren’t just quick fixes. They help speed up that adjustment and make the transition smoother.

It’s also worth remembering that fall fatigue doesn’t affect everyone the same way. Geography plays a role: People living at higher latitudes, where daylight shifts are more extreme, tend to report stronger symptoms than those closer to the equator. If you find your energy dips every year around this time, tracking your sleep patterns and moods season by season can help you spot patterns — and plan ahead with the habits that work best for you.

Autumn may bring shorter days, but with the right rhythms in place, you can make them brighter, more energized and more restful.

