Who can actually get a COVID-19 vaccine? Navigating the latest recommendations
If you’re unsure whether you can get a COVID-19 vaccine, you’re not alone. This year, the guidance has shifted. Instead of a simple “everyone should get it,” the CDC now recommends a more personalized approach. In this case, the decision to vaccinate is made together with a healthcare professional based on your personal benefits and risks.
At the same time, many professional organizations still encourage broader vaccination. And in several states, steps have been taken to guarantee universal access. With all of these moving parts — federal guidance, state rules, and professional recommendations — it can feel tricky to know where you stand.
So, who can actually get a COVID-19 vaccine this year? GoodRx, a platform for medication savings, breaks down what the latest recommendations could mean for you.
Key takeaways:
- The 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccines include Pfizer (Comirnaty), Moderna (Spikevax and mNEXSPIKE) and Novavax (Nuvaxovid). Your vaccine options can depend on your age and what your pharmacy has in stock.
- The CDC’s vaccine panel now recommends COVID-19 vaccination through individual decision-making rather than for everyone. This means the choice to vaccinate is made between you and a healthcare professional, based on personal risks and benefits.
- Many professional organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians, encourage broader vaccination. And some states have created their own guidelines for who is eligible to receive the vaccine.
- Insurance coverage of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to continue through 2026. Check with your specific plan for coverage details.
What individual decision-making means
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to move away from recommending COVID-19 vaccination for everyone. Instead, they’ve recommended individual decision-making for people ages 6 months and older. Though, in practice, very little should change for most people. But what exactly does that mean?
In plain terms, the decision to vaccinate is between you and a healthcare professional. This includes anyone who provides or administers vaccines, such as physicians, nurses, and pharmacists. Together, you’ll weigh your personal risk of severe illness against the benefits of vaccination and any potential downsides.
Guidance from professional organizations
Many health professional organizations continue to advocate for broader COVID-19 vaccination, even with the recent ACIP guidance. They’ve also created more detailed recommendations for specific groups. Some of these organizations include the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).
The key recommendations across these organizations include:
- Babies and young children ages 6 to 23 months: Both the AAP and AAFP recommend vaccination for this age group since they’re considered at higher risk for severe COVID-19.
- Children ages 2 to 18 years with risk factors: Vaccination is recommended for children with chronic conditions, weakened immune systems, or other risk factors. This also includes children who’ve never received a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Children ages 2 to 18 years without risk factors: COVID-19 vaccines should be available for children whose parent or guardian wants them to be protected.
- Adults ages 18 and older: COVID-19 vaccines should be available for those who choose to get them. AAFP recommends vaccination for all adults, especially those ages 65 and older or at higher risk of severe COVID-19.
- Pregnant women: AAFP and ACOG recommend COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy to protect both the mother and baby. Infants under 6 months have the highest risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 among children, but they can’t be vaccinated themselves. They receive protective antibodies (immune cells) when their mother is vaccinated during pregnancy.
Additionally, several coalitions have emerged to help guide state and regional policies. Groups such as the West Coast Health Alliance, the Northeast Public Health Collaborative, and the Vaccine Integrity Project bring together epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, and state health departments to issue science-based recommendations. These coalitions often push for broad and equitable vaccine access, even when federal guidance is more limited.
How to decide if COVID-19 vaccination is right for you
Deciding whether you or a loved one should get a COVID-19 vaccine this year may feel less clear than it used to. Earlier guidance was straightforward. But now, the ACIP recommends a more individualized approach. Vaccination still offers important benefits, such as lowering the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death. But it also carries risks, though serious side effects are rare.
Adults ages 65 and older can significantly benefit from vaccination. For people under 65, ACIP emphasizes that the balance of benefits and risks is most favorable for those with risk factors putting them at increased risk of severe COVID-19.
Still, even otherwise healthy people can still get very sick from COVID-19. That’s why vaccination remains a reasonable option for anyone who wants added protection. Deciding what makes sense for you can depend on your age, health, and other factors.
- Age: Adults 65 and older face the highest risk of severe COVID-19, accounting for nearly 70% of COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Among children, those under 2 years old have the highest risk.
- Risk factors: Underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, or a weakened immune system, increase the risk of severe illness. This is the case no matter your age. Check the CDC’s list of risk factors to see if any apply to you or your loved one.
- Pregnancy: Earlier this year, the CDC removed COVID-19 vaccine guidance for pregnant women from the adult vaccine schedule. But it’s important to note that pregnancy remains an important risk factor. This is because COVID-19 can lead to complications for both the mother and baby. Infants also benefit when their mothers are vaccinated during pregnancy.
- Children and teens: Even for otherwise healthy children, vaccination can offer added protection against complications.
- Potential side effects: Most COVID-19 vaccine side effects, such as arm soreness and fever, are mild and temporary. In rare cases, myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) and pericarditis (heart lining inflammation) have been reported after vaccination. This risk seems to be highest among males 12 to 24 years old. Cases usually resolve with treatment. But keep in mind that COVID-19 itself can cause myocarditis. In fact, this risk was found to be more than seven times higher with COVID-19 than with the vaccine.
- Other considerations: If you’ve had COVID-19 recently, you may be advised to wait a few months before getting vaccinated. Your job, household contacts, and daily exposures may also influence your decision.
Access to COVID-19 vaccines
The CDC has officially adopted the ACIP’s recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination. In practice, this means that if you’ve decided to get the vaccine, you should be able to get it. And you generally shouldn’t require a prescription. But it’s still a good idea to check with your local pharmacy or state health department on their specific COVID-19 vaccine policy. COVID-19 vaccine options
There are four vaccine options this year: Pfizer (Comirnaty), Moderna (Spikevax and a lower-dose option called mNEXSPIKE) and Novavax (Nuvaxovid). Your options can depend on you or your child’s age:
- Comirnaty: Ages 5 years and older
- Spikevax: Ages 6 months and older
- mNEXSPIKE: Ages 12 years and older
- Nuvaxovid: Ages 12 years and older
Comirnaty, Spikevax, and mNEXSPIKE use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. If you prefer to avoid mRNA vaccines, Nuvaxovid would be a good alternative. Keep in mind that not all vaccine providers have every option in stock. If you have a preference or need to receive a certain type of vaccine, it’s best to check on availability beforehand.
Insurance coverage and cost
COVID-19 vaccine coverage is expected to remain in place through 2026. The ACIP’s new recommendations ensure that the vaccines remain covered across all major payment systems. This includes programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, private insurance plans, and the Vaccines for Children program.
The insurance trade group AHIP (formerly America’s Health Insurance Plans) has also announced that its member health plans will continue covering the COVID-19 vaccines with no out-of-pocket costs through the end of 2026. Check with your specific plan for coverage details.
If you don’t have insurance, you may be able to get a free COVID-19 vaccine through your state or local health department. Federally Qualified Health Centers and community clinics also provide free or low-cost vaccines.
The bottom line
This year’s COVID-19 vaccine guidance looks different from prior years. Instead of a blanket recommendation, the CDC’s vaccine panel now encourages individualized decisions made with your healthcare professional. However, professional organizations still support broader vaccination against COVID-19.
If you’re unsure about getting the vaccine this year, your healthcare professional can discuss the potential benefits and risks with you. Together, you can decide what makes sense for you this season.
