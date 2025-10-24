Elnur // Shutterstock

From the moment you see that positive pregnancy test through your child’s second birthday, you’re experiencing what experts refer to as the “first 1,000 days”—a critical period for growth and neurodevelopment. The nutritional choices made during this short window profoundly influence a child’s cognitive abilities, memory and long-term health outcomes.

However, many parents report struggling to make sense of nutrition advice. According to a recent National Dairy Council (NDC) survey of 812 expectant parents and parents of children 0-2 years old in the United States, conducted between Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, 2025, 71% of parents find it challenging to know what nutrition advice to trust when it comes to pregnancy and early childhood development, with the majority expressing concern over conflicting recommendations. Notably, awareness of iodine—a nutrient indispensable for early brain development—remains remarkably low among parents.

Why Does Iodine Deserve Your Attention?

Iodine is a quiet powerhouse in brain development during the first 1,000 days. It’s a critical nutrient that helps your body make thyroid hormones. It guides a baby’s rapid brain growth, ensuring the development of a healthy nervous system and cognitive abilities, like IQ and communication. And iodine continues to influence brain development throughout early childhood. Insufficient iodine intake during pregnancy and early childhood is associated with measurable delays in cognitive and learning abilities.

Despite its significance, iodine is not a nutrient on the radar for many people.

Recommendations for iodine go up by 50% during pregnancy, and shockingly, a recent study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that the majority of pregnant women evaluated were not meeting the iodine consumption recommendations. Even more shocking, the NDC survey shows less than half of survey participants (43%) know that iodine needs increase during pregnancy.

This knowledge gap matters and just as important is the consumption gap. It’s easily solvable, as there are naturally good sources of iodine, particularly dairy foods, including milk, cheese and yogurt as well as other food sources like seafood and eggs. The good news — just one 8-ounce glass of milk, along with a serving of yogurt each day, can deliver nearly 60% of the iodine recommendation during pregnancy.

Are Dairy Foods For More Than Just Strong Bones?

Even better news? Dairy foods like milk, yogurt and cheese are not only important sources of iodine, but also provide a comprehensive array of nutrients deemed critical for brain development by the American Academy of Pediatrics. In addition to iodine, these include:

Choline: supports memory and learning.

High-quality protein: the building block for brain cells and neurotransmitters.

Vitamin B12: essential for DNA synthesis and the nervous system.

Selenium and zinc: both contribute to protect brain function and support thyroid hormones.

Vitamin A (in fortified milk): promotes healthy neuron growth and healthy brain structure.

In other words, dairy foods pull double-duty: They not only promote physical growth but also help establish a strong foundation for cognitive development.

Dairy: A Nutritious Choice Toddlers Enjoy

Any parent of a toddler knows how stressful mealtime can be. That’s another reason dairy foods are a win: Toddlers like them. Whether it’s a warm sippy cup of milk at bedtime, a yogurt pouch on-the-go or cheese cubes in the highchair, dairy is a nutrient-rich food group that most little ones enjoy. And that means less mealtime battles and more peace of mind.

You don’t need a complicated meal plan to get the benefits of dairy foods. Consider trying these simple ideas.

For moms-to-be : Include a glass of milk with breakfast or enjoy a cup of Greek yogurt as a nutritious snack. Both are simple ways to cover more of your iodine needs during pregnancy.

: Include a glass of milk with breakfast or enjoy a cup of Greek yogurt as a nutritious snack. Both are simple ways to cover more of your iodine needs during pregnancy. For young children (age 1 and older ): Make milk their go-to drink at meals. Dairy milk includes important nutrients growing brains and bodies need.

): Make milk their go-to drink at meals. Dairy milk includes important nutrients growing brains and bodies need. For the entire family: Think beyond the glass—smoothies, oatmeal made with milk, and cheesy veggie casseroles are all delicious, nutrient-rich options.

What’s the Bottom Line?

The first 1,000 days present the opportunity to lay the groundwork for lifelong cognitive health. Iodine, abundantly available in dairy foods, is one of the most important nutrients to prioritize during this period—yet remains overlooked by many families. Making milk, cheese, and yogurt part of your daily routine from conception to your child’s second birthday helps ensure you’re supporting your child’s brain development from the very beginning.

Additional Research Findings & Solutions

Dairy misconceptions: Nearly a third (32%) of parents and expecting parents believe dairy foods should be avoided during pregnancy due to lactose. To ensure you still receive the critical nutrients found in dairy foods during the first 1,000 days, you can choose from a wide array of lactose-free dairy foods, including lactose-free milk, cheese and yogurt. And natural cheeses contain minimal lactose making them ideal for those living with lactose intolerance. Plus, the live and active cultures in some yogurt and kefir help break down the lactose making them easier to digest.

Nearly a third (32%) of parents and expecting parents believe dairy foods should be avoided during pregnancy due to lactose. To ensure you still receive the critical nutrients found in dairy foods during the first 1,000 days, you can choose from a wide array of lactose-free dairy foods, including lactose-free milk, cheese and yogurt. And natural cheeses contain minimal lactose making them ideal for those living with lactose intolerance. Plus, the live and active cultures in some yogurt and kefir help break down the lactose making them easier to digest. Feeding milestones: Two-thirds (67%) of parents and expecting parents are concerned about when to introduce dairy milk to their child’s diet, highlighting the need to raise awareness on feeding milestones. The two numbers to remember are 6 months for baby’s first bites of yogurt and cheese (such as long, flat pieces of pasteurized semi-firm cheddar or Swiss cheese) and 1 year for introduction of dairy milk.

Two-thirds (67%) of parents and expecting parents are concerned about when to introduce dairy milk to their child’s diet, highlighting the need to raise awareness on feeding milestones. The two numbers to remember are 6 months for baby’s first bites of yogurt and cheese (such as long, flat pieces of pasteurized semi-firm cheddar or Swiss cheese) and 1 year for introduction of dairy milk. Cultural differences in dairy attitudes: Nearly half (46%) of Black parents and expecting parents say they limit dairy during pregnancy, compared to 36% of white parents. Research from the National Medical Association—an organization that represents Black American doctors—shows that regular intake of dairy foods like milk, cheese, yogurt and kefir and the nutrients they provide may improve fertility and help reduce the risk of pregnancy-related health issues such as gestational diabetes and pregnancy-related hypertensive disorders, benefiting the short- and long-term health of the parent and child.

This story was produced by National Dairy Council and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.