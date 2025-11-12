Talking to a door-to-door solar sales rep? Beware of these red flags.

Maansi Srivastava for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Buying solar can save you money and reduce your environmental footprint, but only if you know what to look for — and what to look out for. Door-to-door solar sales are a widely accepted form of lead generation in the solar industry, despite the lack of regulation. And while trade groups like the Solar Energy Industries Association recommend best practices, both for the well-being of consumers and the overall health of the industry, high-pressure sales tactics remain pervasive.

If you are thinking about getting solar for your home, buying or leasing from a door-to-door salesperson of course isn’t the only way to go. (Solar panels can be purchased outright with loans, or accessed through leases or power purchase agreements — just be cautious, as leases can create complications with selling your home or updating your system.) In the event that a representative does come to your door, Grist shares a brief guide to help you navigate the process and avoid common pitfalls.

Red Flags

Licensing discrepancies: In states like California, which require a sales license, ensure the representative’s name matches the one on their license.

Misleading savings claims: Some reps may show outdated energy bills or suggest your solar system will cover gas bills. Solar covers electricity, not gas.

Incorrect buy-back rates: Utility buy-back rates have dropped significantly in many areas. Make sure the rep is using current numbers — this will require doing some research on your own.

System sizing mismatches: The system’s kilowatt capacity should match your household’s usage. Watch out for bait-and-switch scenarios where a smaller system is sold at a higher price.

Unresponsive company or representative: If you’ve just signed, call the installation company’s office and your representative to confirm they will answer and are responsive to customer questions.

Green Flags

Transparency on buy-back rates: The representative should be able to show current rates and explain how excess energy is compensated. Take the time to ask. (More on this below)

Accurate contracts: The system size, battery capacity, and the representative’s name should all match what is discussed in the contract. Knowledgeable reps should be able to point to the exact pages in the contract that show the system size and battery capacity.

Hands-on experience: Reps who use a system themselves can show apps, troubleshoot problems, and answer real-world questions.

The system fits your needs: Representatives should ask detailed questions about your energy needs in relation to the kilowatt-hours used, so they can match the system size correctly.

Good referrals: Ask for referrals from past customers, but also note that a good rep offers customer referrals upfront.

Closing flexibility: While same-day signings aren’t inherently a red flag, you should feel comfortable walking away if something doesn’t add up.

Ask About Overproduction (This Is Your Silver Bullet)

Before signing anything, ask the rep: “What happens if my system produces more electricity than I use?”

Then don’t just take their word for it. Verify it yourself with a quick online search while the representative is present. Check your utility’s current buy-back or net-metering policy online, or call them directly.

Rates vary by state and utility, and some representatives may exaggerate the amount you’ll receive in credit. If their answer doesn’t match reality, consider it a red flag and walk away. This single question can separate knowledgeable reps from those who are misleading or unprepared.

This story was produced by Grist and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.