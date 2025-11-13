How changes in Medicare telehealth coverage limit access to key services for neurodivergent patients

Guillermo Spelucin R // Shutterstock

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, telehealth use among U.S. office-based doctors shot up during the COVID-19 pandemic, rising from just 15.4% in 2019 to 86.5% by 2021. What started as a crisis response quickly became a lifeline, especially for neurodivergent patients, such as those with ADHD or autism. For them, virtual care helps cut sensory overload, makes it easier to reach specialists, and supports different communication styles.

Now, as pandemic-era policies shift, changes to Medicare’s telehealth coverage could wipe out much of that progress. ADHD Advisor breaks down what’s at risk, looks at how telemedicine supports developmental care, and unpacks how new rules could limit access for some of the most vulnerable patients in the country.

Telehealth explosion: pandemic and beyond

COVID-19 triggered one of the fastest shifts in U.S. healthcare. Emergency waivers and looser rules cleared barriers around location, pay, and service eligibility, making virtual visits easier to access than ever. Telemedicine quickly became a key tool for providers managing lockdowns and safety concerns.

But this shift wasn’t just about convenience; it was essential. Telehealth gave rural patients, people with mobility challenges, and neurodivergent individuals a way around long waits and travel hurdles that often block in-person care.

Benefits of telehealth for neurodivergent Americans

Telehealth has opened up new access points for mental and behavioral health care, especially for people with ADHD and autism. It’s more than just convenient; it brings real clinical and emotional benefits for patients and their families.

Accessibility

Telehealth connects patients with specialists no matter where they live. Virtual visits help cut through geographic and logistical barriers for neurodivergent people in rural or underserved areas.

Comfort and reduced stress

Getting care from home lowers anxiety, especially for people with sensory sensitivities or social anxiety. Familiar surroundings help improve focus and engagement, which can make a big difference for patients with ADHD or ASD.

Continuity of care and flexibility

Virtual visits skip the usual disruptions like travel, missed work, or school coordination. That makes it easier for families to stick with appointments, supporting consistent care and better long-term outcomes, research published by PubMed Central shows.

Evidence of effectiveness

Studies back it up: telehealth works just as well as in-person care for ADHD and mental health treatment. Peer-reviewed research shows similar results in symptom control, patient satisfaction, and therapist-patient connection.

Changes to Medicare’s telehealth coverage

Medicare’s current telehealth rules remain in place through September 30, 2025, but major changes coming after that could shut out many patients who depend on in-home care.

Current coverage

Right now, Medicare still pays for a wide range of telehealth services at home, thanks to pandemic-era waivers. These apply to both physical and mental health care and will stay in effect through September 2025, according to Medicare’s official government site.

What’s changing after September 2025

Starting on October 1, 2025, most telehealth services won’t be covered unless the patient is in a rural area or at an approved facility. In-home visits for behavioral and mental health care will still get reimbursed, but most other services won’t. These tighter rules could restrict many patients from the care they’ve come to rely on.

Decline in telehealth offerings

As pandemic-era policies wind down, telehealth access is already shrinking, putting patients who rely on virtual care at risk. According to JAMA Network Open, the number of mental health facilities offering telehealth dipped from 81% to 79% from 2022 to 2023. Reports from the same study also show drops in audio-only services and other virtual options, especially among smaller providers.

Impact on neurodivergent patients

For people with ADHD, autism, or other developmental conditions, fewer telehealth choices could break up care routines, limit specialist access, and bring back the same logistical barriers virtual care helped remove. That threatens the flexibility and consistency these patients depend on.

Who will be impacted the most?

Rolling back telehealth flexibilities will hit the most vulnerable groups hardest, especially those already struggling with access to in-person care.

Neurodivergent individuals and families

People with ADHD, autism, and related conditions often use telehealth to reach hard-to-find specialists and keep care consistent without the usual hurdles.

Rural and underserved communities

Rural areas face ongoing provider shortages. As CalTRC points out, telehealth has been a crucial way for these communities to get timely care.

Medicare recipients

Older adults and disabled patients who rely on Medicare for behavioral health may lose at-home access to virtual care. That could mean more travel or skipped appointments as coverage tightens.

Potential solutions and policy recommendations

To protect access to virtual care as Medicare’s telehealth rules change, policymakers can take targeted steps to support neurodivergent individuals and other vulnerable groups:

Make mental health flexibilities permanent. Extend Medicare’s coverage for home-based behavioral telehealth services beyond 2025 to maintain continuity of care.

Extend Medicare’s coverage for home-based behavioral telehealth services beyond 2025 to maintain continuity of care. Expand digital access. Invest in broadband infrastructure and offer devices or tech support to patients and providers in underserved communities.

Invest in broadband infrastructure and offer devices or tech support to patients and providers in underserved communities. Monitor developmental disability access. Track telehealth usage and outcomes among neurodivergent individuals to quickly spot and fix emerging gaps.

Track telehealth usage and outcomes among neurodivergent individuals to quickly spot and fix emerging gaps. Support advocacy efforts. Back organizations like the American Psychological Association in their push for inclusive, evidence-based telehealth policies.

Protecting telehealth progress before it slips away

Telehealth has opened critical access to mental and behavioral health care, especially for neurodivergent Americans facing distance, logistics, or emotional stress. Home-based visits reduce anxiety, virtual sessions support consistency, and care gaps have narrowed in ways once thought out of reach.

But with emergency policies expiring, keeping that progress intact will require focused action. Policymakers and stakeholders must step up to protect the systems these communities depend on before those gains slip away.

