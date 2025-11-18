7 tips to survive the holidays when struggling with an eating disorder

Fractal Pictures // Shutterstock

For many people, the holidays are a time for celebration, family gatherings and festive meals. But for individuals recovering from an eating disorder or coping with body image concerns, this season can be especially stressful. The focus on food, disrupted routines, dressing up and social pressures can trigger anxiety, guilt and self-criticism.

Understanding why holidays can be difficult for eating disorder recovery and learning to recognize early warning signs may support your efforts to stay grounded and emotionally well during the season.

Why the holidays can challenge eating disorder recovery

Holidays often revolve around meals, can involve comments about weight and appearance, and lead to comparisons with others. These situations can intensify thoughts and behaviors associated with eating disorders, especially when regular routines or therapy schedules are disrupted. Limited access to support systems, travel and changes in structure may make it harder to manage.

If you’re navigating eating disorder recovery during the holidays, knowing your triggers and planning ahead may make a big difference. LifeStance Health shares seven warning signs and coping strategies for eating disorder relapse during the holidays.

1. Warning Sign: You feel anxious, irritable or emotionally drained at gatherings.

Holiday events filled with food, crowds and casual comments about eating or appearance can quickly trigger stress or shame. These emotions might make you dread celebrations or feel disconnected from others.

How to Deal: Plan ahead for challenging events. Decide which gatherings feel safe, bring a trusted support person and practice setting boundaries. Prepare short responses like, “I’d rather not talk about food right now,” and give yourself permission to take a break or leave early if needed.

2. Warning Sign: You start avoiding friends, family and invitations.

Withdrawing may feel protective, but isolation can heighten loneliness and make intrusive thoughts stronger. Turning down every event or retreating from supportive people can signal that you’re getting emotionally overwhelmed.

How to Deal: Stay connected to your support network. Reach out to loved ones who understand your recovery, join a virtual support group or plan smaller, low-pressure get-togethers. Ask trusted friends to send supportive texts or emails if you are away from home. Genuine connection may help reduce feelings of isolation and support emotional well-being for some individuals.

3. Warning Sign: You stop following your recovery routines.

Skipping therapy sessions, eating disorder treatments, meal plans or support meetings may seem harmless at first. However, these small lapses may weaken your foundation and increase relapse risk.

How to Deal: Stick with your recovery structure. Keep therapy appointments, journal your meals or emotions and stay in touch with your treatment team. Even brief check-ins may help some individuals maintain a sense of structure and support. If you’re traveling, see if you can connect to local supports or an online meeting.

4. Warning Sign: You notice strong urges or cravings returning.

Stress, family tension or unstructured time may reignite thoughts about restriction, bingeing, purging or substance use. This might be especially true if you are staying in the same place where your disordered eating began, as the past comes into the present. You might start romanticizing old behaviors or telling yourself, “just this once.”

How to Deal: Identify and avoid your triggers. Make a list of specific foods, situations or conversations that cause distress. Plan coping tools for each like deep breathing, stepping outside, calling a friend or redirecting focus to a grounding activity.

5. Warning Sign: Old behaviors begin to creep back in.

You may find yourself skipping meals, obsessing over calories or secretly changing portion sizes. These small shifts often signal that your mind is slipping into familiar patterns.

How to Deal: Communicate and set boundaries early. Let your loved ones know how they can support you, such as avoiding diet talk or comments about weight. If behaviors persist, reach out to your therapist right away for additional support.

6. Warning Sign: You feel overly critical of your body or appearance.

Comparing yourself to others or focusing on perceived flaws can lead to negative self-talk and distorted body image. You might spend hours fixating on how you look in photos or what you ate that day.

How to Deal: Practice self-compassion and redirection. Replace negative thoughts with neutral or affirming statements like, “My body deserves care and nourishment.” Try engaging in relaxing or creative activities, such as journaling, crafts or volunteering, to help shift attention from appearance to purpose.

7. Warning Sign: Food and eating thoughts take over your mind.

Constantly thinking about what, when or how much to eat can crowd out joy and connection. This preoccupation often signals rising anxiety and emotional overload.

How to Deal: Prioritize self-care and grounding practices. Stick to consistent meals, rest and gentle movement. Incorporate mindfulness, meditation or breathing exercises (like belly breathing) to help quiet obsessive thoughts and work toward reconnecting with your body’s needs. Consider creating a physical or virtual coping box (a collection of comforting items, notes or digital resources to help manage stress and support recovery) that will help remind you of good self-care habits.

Navigating holiday meals and conversations

If you’re attending a family dinner, let a supportive person know how they can help. Practice gentle self-talk and remind yourself that food is nourishment—not a measure of worth. Shift the focus to connection, gratitude and joy beyond the plate.

Final thoughts

To enjoy your holiday season while staying on track with your recovery, use proactive strategies. Recognize early warning signs and take thoughtful steps to make a difference. Your journey is important, so take care of it. Remember, you’re not alone, and reach out for support when needed.

