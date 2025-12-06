11 tips to avoid holiday burnout and actually enjoy the season

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

Ah, the holidays. For some, it’s “the most wonderful time of the year.” For others, it can also be the most stressful. Parties, gifts, kidsâ€™ events, the office potluck, all activities that are meant to be fun but can feel overwhelming when added to your existing responsibilities. It’s enough to make anyone say “bah humbug!”

When holiday cheer starts to feel like holiday fear, it’s time to take action. In this article, Life Extension digs into what holiday burnout really means, how to spot the signs, and 11 actionable strategies to help you keep an even keel and make the most of the holiday season, from time management to relaxation techniques to stress management supplements.

At a Glance

Holiday burnout can arise from overexertion due to social gatherings, meal prepping, gift shopping, and all the responsibilities we take on during the festivities.

Understanding what holiday burnout is and how to manage it can help you cope with stress.

Get 11 stress relief tips for the holiday season, from time management and boundary setting to diet and supplements.

What is holiday burnout and why does it happen?

Around since the mid-1970s, the term “burnout” refers to the general mental exhaustion and overwhelm we feel when we overexert ourselves. If you’re feeling more frazzled these days than merry and bright, you might be living the definition of holiday burnout.

It makes sense: You’ve been planning the perfect holiday for weeks. Pressure is high, your routines are disrupted, your budget is stretched, your family is fighting, your flight has been canceled and rescheduled, and you’ve filled your calendar with so many activities that you are the poster child for overcommitment.

Sounds familiar? Here are three ways holiday burnout can show up:

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to fend off holiday overwhelm, ranging from time management hacks to vitamins and supplements to support healthy stress management.

How can you avoid burnout during the holidays?

Let’s be honest. The best way to avoid holiday burnout is to release yourself from the expectation that you have to do everything perfectly, all by yourself… or at all! Those overwhelming feelings bubbling up as you plan dinners and look for matching ornaments wouldn’t exist, after all, in a world where it was okay if the gravy had some lumps and you forgot a few stocking stuffers.

If this sounds easier said than done, though, we’ve got your back! Here are 11 tips to help you keep your wellness in check while you check off wish lists.

1. Create a holiday action plan

Let’s be clear on one thing: You can’t do it all and avoid holiday burnout. You need to focus on what really matters. And to do that, you need to do a little soul searching. Here’s how that works:

Set a timer for 10 minutes and do a brain dump of everything you want to do this holiday season—entertain, attend parties, buy gifts, travel, community service, clean, bake, etc.

Once your 10 minutes are up, set the timer for five minutes and highlight your top priorities: ideally, no more than a handful of them.

Strategize on what you need to achieve these priorities: Does someone want a hard-to-find gift that takes time to deliver? Do you want to donate gifts, and the organization needs them weeks before Christmas? Need specific arrangements for an event? Start there.

What about the things that didn’t make your priority list? You can still do them, but they don’t have to take up as much of your time and energy. You can also give them to someone else in your household. Which brings us to our next point…

2. Delegate, delegate, delegate

Once you get organized, enlist your family and friends to help get things done. The more hands, the merrier (and faster and easier!). After all, Santa’s job description hasn’t been posted on employment chat boards, so there’s no need for you to fill his shoes.

Yes, there are parties to plan, gifts to get and outfits to assemble, but you don’t need to do it all. Sit down with your family, set expectations, and assign tasks to distribute the work.

Got kids at home? Make it a game—write the tasks on slips of paper, put them in a small Santa sack, and have each person draw a task. Or maybe there’s even a family member who wants to shoulder the lion’s share of this year’s prep. This might be the perfect time to hand over the reins and the wrapping paper, while you sit back and sip a peppermint mocha latte.

3. Aim for imperfection (or less perfection)

Dreaming of perfect winter wonderland parties where your guests can’t stop raving about your pie? How about this? You set out to have a party that’s not perfect, just fun. So if you miss a detail or two, it doesn’t matter, because the goal was never perfection.

Alternatively, pick one holiday project and do it as perfectly as you please. Create an over-the-top centerpiece or whip up some decadent chocolate-covered dates. Or add special yet simple touches to your celebrations (handmade note cards, neon cookie sprinkles, colorful candy canes for every place setting) and skip the centerpieces and the baking altogether. That way, you can bring your unique brand of joy to the moment, make the holidays memorable and stay sane!

4. RSVP ‘no’ to a few holiday invitations

Because even a Christmas miracle can’t add more hours to the day, be purposeful in your party attendance. You don’t need to be a fixture everywhere there’s mistletoe. In fact, it’s wise to block out time on your calendar during the holidays specifically for downtime (aka “bed rotting“) instead of packing your schedule with parties.

Make a list of what’s important, and find a friend to be your accountability partner, so you don’t overextend yourself. Even when a neighbor invites you to a spontaneous block party and you’re free that evening, don’t feel the need to accept the invitation. Instead, use that free time to reset, recharge and relax a little.

(Incidentally, if you’re noticing a trend of paring things down—parties, responsibilities, expectations—that is not a coincidence.)

5. Simplify gift-giving

When it comes to avoiding holiday stress, the early bird gets the worm, the deals, and the peace of mind. Rather than wait until the last minute, create a shopping strategy that breaks up long wish lists into manageable chunks. Focus on a few people on your list each weekend to shop for or plan to shop according to upcoming holiday events. You’ll make progress each week and avoid a last-minute shopping scramble.

And if crowds set off your stress meter, honor that. Skip the stores entirely and shop online. You’ll avoid the chaos and may even find more deals! Plus, you can shop at your own pace when it’s convenient and personalize the experience.

Additionally, consider whether you really need to give a gift to every niece, nephew and cousin this year, or if it might be more fun to do a gift-giving game alternative like Secret Santa or White Elephant to simplify shopping.

6. Prioritize self-care

No matter how much you hustle and bustle, you need to hold the line on your daily routines, sleep schedule, and nutritious diet; it’ll help fuel your body for the holiday marathon ahead.

Although you may feel that you need to focus your free time and energy on all things holiday, neglecting self-care can backfire, putting you behind schedule.

Carve out some time each day to meditate, take a walk, read a book, play with your dog—whatever helps you relax. Even getting in some cozy cardio can help prompt your body to relax after a full day of holiday errands. Just a little bit of “me time” will help you deal with the emotional exhaustion Christmas can bring.

Speaking of exhaustion, the best way to beat physical holiday burnout is to maintain a consistent sleep-wake schedule. With enough sleep, your mind and body will function optimally, and you’ll stay as productive as an elf.

7. Avoid the ‘feast or famine’ scenario by eating regular meals

The holidays may be the only time of year when you’re either indulging in a five-course meal followed by a dessert table, or subsisting on a handful of midnight cereal because you forgot to eat dinner.

Holiday stress can turn even the healthiest person into an unhealthy snacker, so be disciplined about your eating habits. Focus on meals made with whole foods that help support already-healthy blood sugar levels and avoid holiday feasts (and the inevitable food coma after!).

To help support already-healthy blood sugar levels, look for targeted dietary supplements with sugar-friendly ingredients like maqui berry and clove bud.

8. Go easy on the sugar, caffeine and alcohol

With holiday treats readily available, you may be tempted to reach for something sweet, caffeinated or cocktail-y (coquito anyone?) to take the holiday edge off. However, these choices may leave you more frazzled. Sugar can influence mood swings and stress eating (hello, tighter jeans around the waist!). Alcohol can affect healthy sleep, which is critical for staying calm during the holidays. And caffeine can also infringe on your slumber, especially if you’re already running around tense and worried.

It’s best to avoid or limit excessive intake of all three to keep your cool in the yule. You can try mocktails or caffeine-free drinks for a joyful boost of goodness without the jitters.

9. Flip the negative script

You’re probably wishing everyone you know words of peace and love, but what are you saying to yourself, particularly when you burn the cookies or forget the gift tags?

There’s a reason why people do positive affirmations—words matter. When things aren’t going according to plan, pivot your thinking to positive thoughts: “Yes, I’m the Holiday Queen!” Or better yet: remind yourself that time with people you love, not perfection, is what matters most during these gatherings. Small setbacks are inevitable, so laugh it off and don’t let them ruin your holiday spirit.

10. Set boundaries

People pleasers, this one’s for you: Remember, it’s okay to say “no” (surely Mrs. Claus sets boundaries, right?). Boundaries also refer to how much you let other people’s opinions influence your self-worth, or how bothered you get by arguments at the dinner table.

Self-care, again, is going to be key here. Taking the time for exercise, meditation and meal prep sends a message to the rest of the world, and most importantly, yourself, that you have boundaries.

11. Take it easy

Let’s be honest, even with all these tips, you may still feel stressed. That’s normal! Give yourself grace and a time-out when needed. When you start feeling stressed, just STOP. This four-step mindfulness technique can help you reset in minutes!

Stop Take a breath Observe Proceed

You can also manage stress with supplements like GABA. This amino acid has been clinically studied to help relieve occasional stress and promote a relaxed state of mind, balanced mood and better sleep.

How do supplements help manage holiday stress?

Taking supplements is a proactive way to keep yourself calm, cool, and collected in the face of setbacks during the holidays. Some recommendations:

Add magnesium for relaxation

Christmas jingles getting on your “Grinch” nerve? Reach for magnesium, specifically magnesium acetyl-taurate, to help fend off the effects of daily stress. Research shows that magnesium acetyl-taurate is a form of bioavailable magnesium that works to support a healthy stress response, promoting a relaxed state of mind.

Take L-theanine to keep calm

Combat holiday exhaustion by tapping into L-theanine’s calming benefits. Pronounced “el-thee-uh-neen,” this amino acid found in tea has been linked to relaxation. In fact, in one 28-day trial participants who supplemented with L-theanine reported significantly decreased perceived stress levels.

Choose adaptogens to keep stress at bay

Ashwagandha, a centuries-old herbal go-to, has been touted for easing stress; holy basil, a perennial herb, is another great adaptogen for promoting stress relief. Both have been clinically studied to support a healthy stress response.

Can burnout affect your immune system during the winter?

Feeling persistently overwhelmed during the holidays can have a negative impact on your immune system. While your stress response is not the villain, unmanaged levels can impact cortisol levels, and, in turn, how your body combats immune challenges. Managing holiday overwhelm is not only a form of self-care, but it’s key to keeping yourself healthy throughout the winter.

How long does it take to recover from holiday burnout?

The time it will take you to bounce back from holiday burnout varies. It depends on various factors, including your age, overall health, and socioeconomic situation.

However, the tips, nutrition and supplementation suggestions above will help you handle holiday pressure so you can jingle all the way into the new year and leave old overwhelm behind!

Key Takeaways

Managing holiday stress starts with proactive planning.

Delegating, focusing on a positive outlook, and time management are a few simple ways you can maintain physical, emotional, and mental well-being during the holidays.

Stress management supplements like ashwagandha, GABA, and L-theanine can help ease feelings of holiday overwhelm.

