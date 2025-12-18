9 foods that cause body odor and what to do about it

sweet marshmallow // Shutterstock

Let’s face it, body odor is something we all deal with at some point. It’s not just about skipping a shower or a missed swipe of deodorant. Sometimes, it’s the foods we love that can crank up the smell factor. But don’t worry, you don’t have to ditch your favorite dishes entirely. Degree discusses the foods that cause body odor and how you can manage it without giving up the flavors you love.

The usual suspects: Foods that cause body odor

1. Garlic and onions

Onions and garlic are kitchen staples that are notorious for their strong smell. When you eat them, the sulfur compounds they contain get absorbed into your bloodstream and are released through your pores when you sweat. While they add a punch to your meals, they can also add a punch to your personal aroma.

2. Red meat

This one might surprise you. Red meat is harder for your body to digest, which means it can linger in your gut longer. This process can lead to an increase in body odor as your body works overtime to break it down.

3. Cruciferous vegetables

Broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts are packed with nutrients, but they also contain sulfur. Like garlic and onions, these veggies can lead to a more noticeable body odor when they break down in your body.

4. Alcohol

Enjoying a drink or two is all good, but remember that alcohol is metabolized into acetic acid, which can be released through your sweat. This can give your body odor a bit of a sour note.

5. Fish

Some fish, like tuna and salmon, contain choline, which can cause a fishy smell in some people when metabolized.

6. Fruits

Certain fruits, like durian, are notorious for their strong odor. While not common in every diet, they can contribute to body odor if consumed regularly.

7. Dairy

Lactose intolerance can lead to digestive issues, which in turn can cause an increase in body odor.

8. Greasy fast food

Burgers, fries, and deep-fried anything. These high-fat foods can slow down digestion and lead to an overworked system. That sluggish digestion? It can show up as stronger body odor, especially if your liver is working overtime to process all that grease.

9. Processed foods

Chips, deli meats, frozen dinners—many processed foods are loaded with artificial additives, preservatives, and excess sodium. These can mess with your gut bacteria and make you sweat more, which can amplify body odor.

Why do these foods cause body odor?

The main culprit behind body odor is the interaction between sweat and bacteria on your skin. Foods like garlic, onions, and cruciferous vegetables contain sulfur compounds that, when broken down, can intensify this interaction. Red meat and alcohol, on the other hand, affect your body’s natural processes, which leads to stronger odors.

You don’t have to completely cut out these foods to manage body odor. Here are some tips to keep the smell in check.

Stay hydrated: Water is your best friend when it comes to flushing out odor-causing toxins. It helps your body process food more efficiently and keeps your sweat diluted, which can reduce how strong it smells.

Water is your best friend when it comes to flushing out odor-causing toxins. It helps your body process food more efficiently and keeps your sweat diluted, which can reduce how strong it smells. Try herbs and spices: Swap out garlic and onions for herbs like basil, mint, or parsley. They add flavor without the odor.

Swap out garlic and onions for herbs like basil, mint, or parsley. They add flavor without the odor. Go lean: Replace red meat with leaner options like chicken, turkey, or tofu. These are easier on your digestive system, which can help reduce body odor from the inside out.

Replace red meat with leaner options like chicken, turkey, or tofu. These are easier on your digestive system, which can help reduce body odor from the inside out. Moderate alcohol intake: A glass of wine? Totally fine. But if you go overboard, your body starts releasing alcohol through your sweat, which can smell, well… less than ideal. Moderation is key.

A glass of wine? Totally fine. But if you go overboard, your body starts releasing alcohol through your sweat, which can smell, well… less than ideal. Moderation is key. Reach for a reliable antiperspirant deodorant: Even with a clean diet and good hydration, everyone sweats.

Keep up with hygiene: Daily showers, breathable clothing, and regular exfoliation can help keep odor at bay—especially if you’re eating foods known to turn up the funk.

Detox your body from body odor

Want to freshen up from within? Start with mealtimes. Substitute greasy, processed foods for cleaner, more natural options, which can help your body do its thing and keep odor in check. Here’s what to pile on your plate.

Probiotics: Think yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and other fermented goodies. They help balance the bacteria in your gut—less chaos inside means less funk outside.

Think yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and other fermented goodies. They help balance the bacteria in your gut—less chaos inside means less funk outside. Citrus fruits: Oranges, lemons, limes—they’re not just for cocktails. Citrus helps flush out toxins and leaves behind a fresher scent. Bonus: They make your water taste fancy.

Oranges, lemons, limes—they’re not just for cocktails. Citrus helps flush out toxins and leaves behind a fresher scent. Bonus: They make your water taste fancy. Leafy greens: Spinach, kale, parsley—basically your green smoothie squad. These are full of chlorophyll, which acts like nature’s internal deodorant.

Spinach, kale, parsley—basically your green smoothie squad. These are full of chlorophyll, which acts like nature’s internal deodorant. Whole grains: Oats, quinoa, brown rice. These complex carbs help regulate digestion and blood sugar, which can affect how you smell.

Oats, quinoa, brown rice. These complex carbs help regulate digestion and blood sugar, which can affect how you smell. Herbs and spices: Fresh herbs like mint and parsley can freshen your breath and your bod. And turmeric? Anti-inflammatory magic.

Fresh herbs like mint and parsley can freshen your breath and your bod. And turmeric? Anti-inflammatory magic. Green tea: Packed with antioxidants and polyphenols, green tea can help neutralize odors and keep you feeling fresh from the inside out.

Packed with antioxidants and polyphenols, green tea can help neutralize odors and keep you feeling fresh from the inside out. Water, water, water: Not a food, but still essential. Staying hydrated helps your body flush out odor-causing toxins faster.

Health issues that cause smelly body odor

Sometimes, body odor can be a sign of underlying health issues. Conditions like hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating, diabetes, or kidney problems can lead to stronger body odors. If you notice a sudden change in your body odor, it might be worth checking in with a healthcare professional.

Body odor is a natural part of life, but understanding the foods that cause it and how to manage it can make a big difference. By making a few dietary tweaks and using effective products, you can keep the odor at bay and feel confident in your skin. Remember, life is about trying, moving, and breaking limits, and a little body odor shouldn’t hold you back.

This story was produced by Degree and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.