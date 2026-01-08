Popular insulin medications and how they are used

Richard F Cox // Shutterstock

Insulin remains one of the most important treatments for people living with diabetes. Whether someone has Type 1 diabetes or advanced Type 2 diabetes, insulin therapy helps control blood sugar levels, reduce symptoms, and lower the risk of long-term complications. With many insulin options available, it can be difficult to understand how they differ and which ones are most commonly prescribed.

SaveHealth, a prescription discount/savings card website, provides an overview of commonly prescribed insulin medications.

Understanding insulin and why it is prescribed

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that allows glucose to enter cells and be used for storage or energy. In diabetes, glucose builds up because the body either does not produce enough insulin or cannot use it effectively. When blood sugar remains high over time, it can damage blood vessels, nerves, kidneys, and the heart.

Insulin therapy may be prescribed when:

Oral medications are no longer sufficient for blood sugar control. Blood glucose levels remain consistently high. A person is newly diagnosed with very high blood sugar. Type 1 diabetes is present, which always requires insulin.

There are different types of insulin medications, each designed to work at a specific speed and duration. Choosing the right insulin depends on lifestyle, meal patterns, blood sugar goals, and medical history. Cost is also a major consideration.

Types of insulin medications, explained

Insulin is generally categorized by how quickly it starts working and how long it lasts in the body.

Major categories include:

Rapid-acting insulin, which works quickly to control blood sugar after meals. Typically lasting roughly two to four hours. Short-acting insulin, which has a slightly slower onset compared to rapid-acting insulin. Typically also used to control blood sugar for meals and lasts roughly three to six hours. Intermediate-acting insulin, which has a slow onset and lasts for 12-18 hours. Typically used between meals or overnight. Long-acting insulin, which has a slow onset but provides steady (basal) background insulin. Typically last up to 24 hours. Ultra-long-acting insulin, which has a slow onset but lasts longer than a full day. Typically does not peak and continues to provide basal coverage lasting roughly 30 to 42 hours.

Understanding these categories makes it easier to compare insulin brand names and uses.

10 Insulin Medications

Below is a list of widely prescribed insulin medications, including both brand and generic names.

1. Humalog (insulin lispro)

Humalog is a rapid-acting insulin used to control blood sugar spikes after meals. It is commonly prescribed for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Key points:

Starts working within about 15 minutes.

Often taken right before eating.

Helps with postmeal glucose control.

Humalog is effective but can be expensive.

2. Admelog (insulin lispro)

Admelog is a rapid-acting insulin similar to Humalog. It is sometimes chosen as a lower-cost alternative while providing comparable results.

Key points:

Used before meals.

Helps manage blood sugar spikes.

Often covered differently by insurance plans.

For people comparing insulin drug options, Admelog is frequently discussed as a cost-conscious choice.

3. Insulin Lispro

Insulin Lispro is the generic form of Humalog and Admelog. It offers the same active ingredient with potential savings.

Key points:

Rapid-acting insulin.

Works quickly for meals.

Often more affordable than brand versions.

People searching for common insulin brands often overlook generics.

4. Lyumjev (insulin lispro-aabc)

Lyumjev is an ultra-rapid-acting insulin analog (follow-on biologic to Humalog) designed to work even faster than traditional rapid-acting insulins.

Key points:

Begins working almost immediately.

Taken at the start of meals.

Useful for tighter postmeal control.

Lyumjev is newer compared to some insulin options and may have higher costs.

5. Novolog (insulin aspart)

Novolog is another widely used rapid-acting insulin. It is often compared directly with Humalog.

Key points:

Taken before meals.

Helps control after-meal glucose spikes.

Used in insulin pumps and injections.

Novolog is a common prescription.

6. Insulin Aspart

Insulin Aspart is the generic version of Novolog. It offers the same clinical benefits with potential cost savings.

Key points:

Rapid-acting insulin.

Comparable effectiveness to Novolog.

Often preferred for affordability.

Generic insulin options like Insulin Aspart play an important role in access.

7. Apidra (insulin glulisine)

Apidra is a rapid-acting insulin used around mealtime. It is known for flexible timing compared to some other options.

Key points:

Taken shortly before or after meals.

Used in injections or insulin pumps.

Effective for postmeal glucose control.

Apidra may not be as commonly prescribed as Humalog or Novolog, but it remains an important option.

8. Lantus (insulin glargine), Toujeo (insulin glargine)

Lantus is a long-acting insulin that provides steady blood sugar control throughout the day and night. Toujeo is an ultra-long-acting insulin that has the same ingredient as Lantus, but they are not interchangeable. Toujeo is more concentrated (300 units/ml) versus Lantus (100units/ml) and therefore can last up to 36 hours. Toujeo has a flatter, more consistent, and prolonged profile.

Key points:

Typically taken once daily (Lantus).

Provides baseline insulin coverage.

Helps reduce fasting blood sugar levels.

Toujeo is taken once daily. Smaller volume of fluid needed for the same dose as Lantus.

Lantus is often used alongside rapid-acting insulin.

9. Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn)

Semglee is a long-acting insulin that is considered functionally equivalent and interchangeable with Lantus. It offers the same active ingredient with potential cost savings.

Key points:

Long-acting insulin.

Comparable effectiveness to Lantus.

Often selected for affordability.

Biosimilar insulin options are increasingly important for access.

10. Tresiba (insulin degludec)

Tresiba is an ultra-long-acting insulin known for its extended duration and dosing flexibility.

Key points:

Lasts more than 24 hours.

Taken once daily.

Provides stable blood sugar control.

Tresiba is often chosen for people who need consistent basal insulin.

Other commonly prescribed insulin options

In addition to the top 10, several other insulin medications are frequently discussed.

Levemir (insulin detemir) is a long-acting insulin that provides basal coverage, often taken once or twice daily. However, Novo Nordisk has discontinued the production of Levemir; therefore, pharmacy supplies may be limited and or unavailable. It is encouraged to have discussions with your healthcare provider to seek other insulins, such as Lantus, Tresiba, or Toujeo.

Fiasp is a faster-acting version of Insulin Aspart, designed for quicker postmeal control.

Novolin R (short-acting insulin human), Novolin N (intermediate-acting insulin isophane human), and Novolin 70/30 (mix N(70%) and R(30%)) continue to be used as alternative insulin treatment options. Although commercially available, they are not used as often due to modern insulin analogs (e.g., Humalog, Novolog) offering more predictable action, which leads to better blood glucose control.

These options expand insulin injection types and allow treatment plans to be tailored to individual needs.

Common Insulin Medications and Uses

SaveHealth

Choosing an insulin for diabetes

Many people ask which type of insulin is best for diabetes. The answer depends on individual circumstances.

Factors that influence insulin choice include:

Type of diabetes. Blood sugar patterns (e.g., dawn phenomenon and Somogyi effect). Meal timing and lifestyle. Risk of low blood sugar. Insurance coverage and cost.

People with Type 2 diabetes may start with long-acting insulin like Lantus, Semglee, Levemir, or Tresiba. Rapid-acting insulin, such as Humalog, Novolog, or Fiasp, may be added if mealtime control is needed.

Cost considerations are critical.

Frequently asked questions about insulin medications

What are the most popular insulin medications available?

Popular options include Humalog, Novolog, Lantus, Tresiba, Toujeo, and their generic or biosimilar versions, such as Insulin Lispro, Insulin Aspart, Semglee, Insulin Degludec, and Insulin Glargine U-300.

What is the difference between rapid-acting and long-acting insulin?

Rapid-acting insulin controls blood sugar after meals, while long-acting insulin provides steady basal control throughout the day.

Which insulin medications are best for Type 2 diabetes?

Many people with Type 2 diabetes use long-acting insulin first, such as Lantus or Tresiba, and add rapid-acting insulin if needed.

Insulin Medications

Insulin therapy is a powerful and necessary tool for managing diabetes. From rapid-acting options like Humalog, Novolog, Lyumjev, Apidra, and Fiasp to long-acting choices such as Lantus, Tresiba, and Toujeo, there are many effective insulin medications available today.

Understanding insulin brand names and uses helps people feel more confident in their treatment plans. Equally important is affordability.

Note: This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider for diagnosis and treatment options.

