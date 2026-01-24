9 ibuprofen interactions: What to avoid when you’re taking ibuprofen

Michelle Lee Photography // Shutterstock

Ibuprofen is one of the most widely used over-the-counter pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medications. While it’s effective for headaches, muscle aches, and fever, it’s not without risks when combined with other substances. Interactions can increase the chance of side effects like stomach bleeding, kidney damage, or reduced drug effectiveness.

Knowing what to avoid while taking ibuprofen is essential for your safety. Doctronic breaks down nine important ibuprofen interactions to watch out for, explaining why they happen and what signs to look for.

Key takeaways

Ibuprofen can interact with a variety of medications, supplements, and substances, potentially causing serious side effects or reducing effectiveness.

Common interactions include blood thinners, lithium, certain blood pressure medications, and other NSAIDs.

Alcohol and some foods can worsen ibuprofen’s side effects, especially on the stomach and liver.

Always consult a healthcare professional before combining ibuprofen with other drugs or supplements.

1. Ibuprofen and Blood Thinners

Combining ibuprofen with blood thinners such as warfarin or newer anticoagulants can increase your risk of bleeding. Ibuprofen itself can irritate the stomach lining and affect platelet function, which helps blood clot. When paired with blood thinners, this effect can become dangerous.

Signs of bleeding include unusual bruising, bloody stools, or prolonged bleeding from cuts. If you’re on blood thinners, talk to your doctor before using ibuprofen or opt for safer alternatives.

2. Ibuprofen and Other NSAIDs

Taking ibuprofen alongside other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin or naproxen can raise the risk of gastrointestinal issues such as ulcers and bleeding. It also increases the chance of kidney damage, especially if used frequently or in high doses.

Avoid stacking NSAIDs unless specifically advised by your healthcare provider. If you need pain relief, consider alternating medications or using acetaminophen instead.

3. Ibuprofen and Blood Pressure Medications

Ibuprofen can interfere with the effectiveness of certain blood pressure medications, including ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and diuretics. This interaction may lead to higher blood pressure or reduced kidney function.

People with hypertension should monitor their blood pressure closely and consult a healthcare professional before using ibuprofen regularly.

4. Ibuprofen and Lithium

Ibuprofen can increase lithium levels in the blood, potentially causing lithium toxicity. Symptoms of toxicity include tremors, confusion, nausea, and irregular heartbeat.

If you’re taking lithium for mood disorders, avoid ibuprofen unless your doctor approves and monitors your lithium levels carefully.

5. Ibuprofen and Methotrexate

Methotrexate, used for cancer or autoimmune diseases, can have increased toxicity when taken with ibuprofen. This happens because ibuprofen reduces the elimination of methotrexate, leading to higher blood levels.

Patients on methotrexate should avoid ibuprofen or only use it under strict medical supervision.

6. Ibuprofen and SSRIs

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), commonly prescribed for depression, can increase the risk of bleeding when combined with ibuprofen. This is due to both drugs affecting platelet function.

Watch for signs like bleeding gums, nosebleeds, or unusual bruising. Discuss pain management options with your doctor if you take SSRIs.

7. Ibuprofen and Supplements Like Ginkgo Biloba and Garlic

Some supplements, such as ginkgo biloba and garlic, have blood-thinning properties. When taken with ibuprofen, they can heighten bleeding risk.

Always inform your healthcare provider about any supplements you take, especially if you use ibuprofen frequently.

8. Ibuprofen and Corticosteroids

Combining ibuprofen with corticosteroids like prednisone can significantly increase the risk of stomach ulcers and bleeding. Both medications tend to irritate the gastrointestinal tract.

If you are prescribed corticosteroids, discuss safer pain relief options with your healthcare provider.

9. Ibuprofen and Certain Blood Sugar Medications

Ibuprofen may affect blood sugar control in people taking diabetes medications such as insulin or sulfonylureas. It can either enhance or reduce the effect of these drugs, leading to unstable blood sugar levels.

If you have diabetes, monitoring blood sugar closely and consulting your doctor before using ibuprofen are important.

Ibuprofen Interactions With Supplements and OTC Medications

Many over-the-counter supplements and medications can interact with ibuprofen. Common examples include antacids, which may reduce ibuprofen absorption, and herbal supplements like St. John’s Wort, which can affect liver enzymes.

Always check with a healthcare provider or other reliable resource to understand how your supplements and OTC drugs might interact with ibuprofen.

Ibuprofen and Alcohol

Alcohol can irritate the stomach lining and increase the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding when combined with ibuprofen. It also puts extra strain on the liver and kidneys.

Drinking alcohol while taking ibuprofen should be done cautiously or avoided altogether, especially if you consume alcohol regularly or in large amounts.

Ibuprofen and Food Interactions

While ibuprofen doesn’t have many direct food interactions, taking it on an empty stomach can increase the risk of stomach irritation and ulcers. It’s best to take ibuprofen with food or milk to protect your stomach lining.

Avoiding spicy or acidic foods while on ibuprofen can also help reduce gastrointestinal discomfort.

Avoiding Ibuprofen Interactions

The best way to avoid dangerous ibuprofen interactions is to:

Keep an updated list of all medications and supplements you take.

Consult your healthcare provider before starting ibuprofen, especially if you have chronic conditions.

Use ibuprofen at the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration possible.

Be vigilant for symptoms like unusual bleeding, stomach pain, or changes in mood or heart rhythm.

When to Contact Your Doctor About Ibuprofen Interactions

Seek immediate medical attention if you experience any of the following while taking ibuprofen:

Severe stomach pain or black, tarry stools

Unexplained bruising or bleeding

Dizziness, fainting, or rapid heartbeat

Signs of allergic reaction, such as rash, swelling, or difficulty breathing

Confusion, tremors, or unusual behavior (especially if on lithium or methotrexate)

Even if symptoms are mild, consulting a healthcare professional can prevent complications.

The Bottom Line About Ibuprofen Interactions

Ibuprofen is a powerful and effective medication when used correctly. Understanding its interactions with other drugs, supplements, alcohol, and food can prevent serious health issues. Always communicate openly with your healthcare providers about all substances you take.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I take ibuprofen with aspirin?

It’s generally not recommended to take ibuprofen and aspirin together regularly. Ibuprofen can interfere with aspirin’s heart-protective effects and increase bleeding risk. If aspirin is prescribed for heart health, talk to your doctor about the safest pain relief options.

Is it safe to drink alcohol while taking ibuprofen?

Occasional small amounts of alcohol might be okay, but drinking alcohol regularly or in large quantities increases the risk of stomach bleeding and liver damage when combined with ibuprofen. It’s best to avoid alcohol while using ibuprofen frequently.

Can ibuprofen affect my blood pressure?

Yes, ibuprofen can raise blood pressure or reduce the effectiveness of blood pressure medications. People with hypertension should use ibuprofen cautiously and monitor their blood pressure closely.

What should I do if I accidentally take ibuprofen with a medication it interacts with?

If you realize you’ve taken ibuprofen with a potentially interacting medication, monitor for symptoms like bleeding or dizziness and contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Are there safer alternatives to ibuprofen for pain relief?

Acetaminophen is often a safer alternative for pain relief without the same risk of stomach irritation or bleeding. However, it doesn’t reduce inflammation. Always consult your doctor to find the best option for your specific needs.

