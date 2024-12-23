23-year-old man dead after trying to “intervene” in fight with two groups ; Police says shooter fled

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department has identified the 23-year-old man killed in a Northeast El Paso shooting as Jose Rufina Melendez.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting just before midnight on 9435 Diana. That is where Rufina Melendez was found by police and taken to a hospital where he died after being shot.

Police say Crimes Against Persons took over the investigation where preliminary information revealed that Rufina Melendez was shot after trying to "intervene" in a fight between two groups happening at the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police say the shooter ran away before police arrived.

Police are still investigating this murder and ask anyone with information to call 915-832-4400. To remain anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-TIPS.