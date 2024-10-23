Las Cruces jury convicts man of multiple child sex crimes

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces jury found 60-year-old Antonio Alamo Medina guilty of two counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Child Under 13 and one count of Attempt to Commit Criminal Sexual Contact of a Child Under 13.

Sunland Park Police were called out by the child's father on November 20, 2023. The Dona Ana District Attorney's Office says the child then told staff at an advocacy center that Medina had involved her in several incidents of sexual contact starting when the child was in elementary school. The abuse lasted for five years, prosecutors in Las Cruces say.

Medina faces at least three years in prison, and at most 22 and a half years. His sentencing will happen at a later date, the Dona Ana District Attorney's Office says.

"Sexual assault can happen to anyone. Survivors of sexual violence can call La Piñon Sexual Assault Recovery Services 24 Crisis Hotline at 575-526-3437 for free and confidential services," a spokesperson explained. "La Piñon offers crisis intervention, sexual assault nurse examiners and outpatient counseling."