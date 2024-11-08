Man arrested on four intoxication manslaughter charges for 2023 crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit tracked down 36-year-old Alden Arturo Amaro on October 30, 2024.

Deputies located Amaro on the 4800 block of Alameda Avenue and took him into custody. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $160,000 bond.

Amaro was wanted on two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Jail records show Amaro's charges stem from a crash that happened on May 21, 2023. Law enforcement officials have not explained where the crash Amaro was involved in happened.

Three separate and unrelated fatal car crashes happened on May 21, 2023. The first on the Edgemere exit of Loop 375, the next happened on Dyer, the third on North Carolina Drive.