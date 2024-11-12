Border Patrol in El Paso seeking information on wanted man
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol El Paso Sector officials are seeking information on a wanted individual.
Wanted! Se Busca Informacion!— Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) November 12, 2024
Our new Target for this week is EP10, if you have any information on this individual, please contact us.
Help keep our communities safe! Call 915-314-8194 or use
WhatsApp, available 24/7.#elpasotx #newmexico #crime pic.twitter.com/WPt3x8aE8X
El Paso Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted a poster featuring the wanted man, including his photo. Good did not include the man's name.
Anyone with information on where the man is is asked to call (915)-314-8194.