Border Patrol in El Paso seeking information on wanted man

Published 2:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol El Paso Sector officials are seeking information on a wanted individual.

El Paso Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted a poster featuring the wanted man, including his photo. Good did not include the man's name.

Anyone with information on where the man is is asked to call (915)-314-8194.

