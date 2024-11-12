Border Patrol in El Paso seeking information on wanted man

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol El Paso Sector officials are seeking information on a wanted individual.

Wanted! Se Busca Informacion!

Our new Target for this week is EP10, if you have any information on this individual, please contact us.

Help keep our communities safe! Call 915-314-8194 or use

WhatsApp, available 24/7.#elpasotx #newmexico #crime pic.twitter.com/WPt3x8aE8X — Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) November 12, 2024

El Paso Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted a poster featuring the wanted man, including his photo. Good did not include the man's name.

Anyone with information on where the man is is asked to call (915)-314-8194.