Armed man yelling outside of Las Cruces apartment shot by police

Update (9:35 AM): After he was released from the hospital, police arrested 50-year-old Danny Garcia De Leon. Jail records show they charged him with Aggravated Assault On Peace Officer and Aggravated Assault and booked him into the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond.

Police were first called out to the apartment complex on reports of an armed man yelling. Responding officers saw Garcia De Leon armed. Officials say an "incident" then resulted in an officer firing at least one round. Garcia De Leon was shot "at least once," police officials say. No officers were injured.

"The Dona Ana County Officer-Involved Incident Task Force made up of the New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State University Police Department, and the Las Cruces Police Department are investigating the incident," a spokesperson for the Las Cruces Police Department explained Tuesday morning.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting.

According to authorities, it happened on the 1300 block of S. Espina St. Monday evening.

Officials confirmed the suspect has been taken into custody and received medical attention. LCPD also said no officers were injured.

The Dona Ana County Officer Involved Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.