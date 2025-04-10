ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Approaching the 90s, dry & calm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Your Thursday we will continue to see temperatures even warmer as we approach 90 degree territory amid dry and calm conditions.

The forecast for your Thursday will be similar to Wednesday in regards to wind and rain as we look to remain calm and dry.

Warming temperatures continue to be the main focus this week. Expect highs throughout the region today to region to range from 89-93 degrees. El Paso is expected to reach 91, Las Cruces 89.

Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow.