Woman’s death at Socorro dialysis center probed by sheriff’s major crime unit

Crime

SOCORRO, Texas -- The death of a woman in Socorro early Sunday was under investigation by the major crime unit of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they found the woman's body about 3 a.m.

The discovery was made by Socorro police officers sent to do a welfare check in the 10600 block of North Loop near Horizon Blvd.

The location of the woman's death appeared to be the DaVita Dialysis Center, which remained completely shut off to the public by sheriff's vehicles and crime scene tape on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators could be seen repeatedly entering and exiting the facility by an ABC-7 photographer at the scene. The medical examiner was also present at that location.

Officials said there was an "ongoing investigation" into the cause of the woman's death and declined to comment further.