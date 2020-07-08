Homicide probed in northeast Las Cruces neighborhood

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police were investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood on the northeast side of the city, but authorities offered few details.

It happened in the 5800 block of Desert Mesa Place at Organ Peaks Drive.

Evidence markers lined the sidewalk in front of the home as the police mobile crime scene unit sat parked nearby.

The entire area was blocked off, but no further details were immediately available.